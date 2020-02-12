Check out the 'Rockin' the Paradise Styx Tribute' show, Saturday, Feb. 15
Check out the "Rockin' the Paradise Styx Tribute" show at the Elks Theatre Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. in Prescott at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15.
What began in 1970, the popular American rock band Styx has remained a staple on the radio domestically and internationally as one of the greatest groups in rock music and the first and only band to have four consecutive multi-platinum albums. "Rockin’ the Paradise Styx Tribute" is a five-piece band that focuses on Styx’s trademark high-pitched harmonies, a dynamic guitar assault and a solid rhythm section as their driving force.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit prescottelkstheater.com.
