'Cabaret Series: So - Is This a Date?' at YCPAC, Feb. 14
Yavapai College Performing Arts Center (YCPAC) presents their 'Cabaret Series: So - Is This a Date?' at YCPAC, 1100 E. Sheldon St. at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14.
As part of our intimate Cabaret Series, your general admission ticket includes seating at a table onstage, appetizers, desserts, coffee/tea and a cash bar.
Through amusing (and often hilarious) "bad date" stories and song, soprano Carmen Elisa Cancél (Handel’s Messiah, Let The Season Begin!) and New York pianist/singer Jean Sophie Kim wrap their vocal and musical skills around the glory, the grind, and the heartbreak of dating in the postmodern age. It's an engaging tale of the glory and embarrassment found in the quest for a truly romantic life.
To purchase tickets and for more information, visit ycpac.com.
