Bring your sweetie to 'Romance Among the Stars,' Feb. 14-15

Come and see “Romance Among the Stars” at the Jim and Linda Lee Planetarium, 3700 Willow Creek Rd. in Prescott at 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14 and Saturday, Feb. 15.

The universe may be pretty cold and empty, but it is not without its spots of fire, fury, and frenzy. Join us as we travel across the cosmos to visit some of the most romantic spots and situations in space. By the end of our journey, we will find ourselves right at the heart of the matter, which may not be quite where you would first expect.

Tickets are $6 and shows will last for approximately 30 minutes.

For more information, visit prescott.erau.edu/about/planetarium/public-shows.

