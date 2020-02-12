Bring your sweetie to 'Romance Among the Stars,' Feb. 14-15
Come and see “Romance Among the Stars” at the Jim and Linda Lee Planetarium, 3700 Willow Creek Rd. in Prescott at 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14 and Saturday, Feb. 15.
The universe may be pretty cold and empty, but it is not without its spots of fire, fury, and frenzy. Join us as we travel across the cosmos to visit some of the most romantic spots and situations in space. By the end of our journey, we will find ourselves right at the heart of the matter, which may not be quite where you would first expect.
Tickets are $6 and shows will last for approximately 30 minutes.
For more information, visit prescott.erau.edu/about/planetarium/public-shows.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event.
- Yavapai declared ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary County’
- Local life lost to opioids leaves an impact; relative of Morales seeks changes
- YCSO: 'We have no plans to accept prisoners' from state
- Need2Know: Local Walmarts no longer 24-hour stores; A-Nu-You! Sauna Boutique opens; Parke Place Apartments underway; Paloma Health online service; Northern Arizona, Tucson Elite unite
- Women, empowered, are fastest-growing segment of gun owners
- Prescott’s Kayla Mueller, her parents honored by President Trump in State of the Union
- Prescott to review 'Second Amendment Sanctuary City' resolution
- Update: 12-year-old PUSD student found safe
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 9, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 6, 2020
- ADOT: Lane restrictions, full closures coming for I-17 beginning Jan. 19
- Watch: Mountain lion caught on camera in Prescott
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Jan. 24, 2020
- Search underway in Belize for missing Prescott woman
- FBI takes over search for missing Prescott woman in Belize
- Hawks murder case featured in ‘20/20’ special
- 44 new defendants served by Arizona AG in fraud case against Prescott Valley eye surgeon
- WATCH: Jeep driven over Prescott car wash’s concrete barrier, rolls on Sheldon St.
- Will the former Sam’s Club in Prescott Valley ever be sold?
- Update: 12-year-old PUSD student found safe
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: