Attend Lawrence Roman’s “Alone Together,” Feb. 14-16

Come together for Prescott Center for the Arts’ next Reader’s Theater performance of Lawrence Roman’s “Alone Together,” directed by Tina Boden-Blake. The show chronicles one middle-aged couple’s frustrated attempts to deal with a modern-day plague: an infestation of adult offspring.

“Alone Together” will be at Stage Too, in the alley behind Prescott Center for the Arts, 208 N. Marina St. at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, and 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, and at Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd, at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16.

The event is free, with a $5 suggested donation at the door.

For more information, visit pca-az.net.

