Attend Lawrence Roman’s “Alone Together,” Feb. 14-16
Come together for Prescott Center for the Arts’ next Reader’s Theater performance of Lawrence Roman’s “Alone Together,” directed by Tina Boden-Blake. The show chronicles one middle-aged couple’s frustrated attempts to deal with a modern-day plague: an infestation of adult offspring.
“Alone Together” will be at Stage Too, in the alley behind Prescott Center for the Arts, 208 N. Marina St. at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, and 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, and at Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd, at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16.
The event is free, with a $5 suggested donation at the door.
For more information, visit pca-az.net.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event.
- Yavapai declared ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary County’
- Local life lost to opioids leaves an impact; relative of Morales seeks changes
- YCSO: 'We have no plans to accept prisoners' from state
- Need2Know: Local Walmarts no longer 24-hour stores; A-Nu-You! Sauna Boutique opens; Parke Place Apartments underway; Paloma Health online service; Northern Arizona, Tucson Elite unite
- Women, empowered, are fastest-growing segment of gun owners
- Prescott’s Kayla Mueller, her parents honored by President Trump in State of the Union
- Prescott to review 'Second Amendment Sanctuary City' resolution
- Update: 12-year-old PUSD student found safe
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 9, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 6, 2020
- ADOT: Lane restrictions, full closures coming for I-17 beginning Jan. 19
- Watch: Mountain lion caught on camera in Prescott
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Jan. 24, 2020
- Search underway in Belize for missing Prescott woman
- FBI takes over search for missing Prescott woman in Belize
- Hawks murder case featured in ‘20/20’ special
- 44 new defendants served by Arizona AG in fraud case against Prescott Valley eye surgeon
- WATCH: Jeep driven over Prescott car wash’s concrete barrier, rolls on Sheldon St.
- Will the former Sam’s Club in Prescott Valley ever be sold?
- Update: 12-year-old PUSD student found safe
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: