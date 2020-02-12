Arizona DPS trooper saves man from being trampled by a bull
BENSON — An off-duty Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper is being credited with saving the life of a man who was being trampled by a bull.
DPS officials say Trooper Brandon Jacquez was driving home to the town of Benson, southeast of Tucson, when a bull attack was called out.
Jacquez recognized he was the closest to the scene, so he quickly drove there.
Once he arrived, he saw an older man being tramped and gored by a bull as neighbors attempted to help.
Jacquez and a neighbor distracted the bull before the trooper fatally shot it.
The two men aided the victim until medics arrived and airlifted him to a hospital.
Authorities didn't immediately release the victim's name and age, but say he's determined to recover from his injuries that are considered serious.
