AIA releases basketball, soccer playoff brackets
Prep Sports
Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) State Playoffs
Winter Sports Season
Boys Basketball
4A Play-in Round
Friday, Feb. 14, 7 p.m.
No. 24 Lee Williams at No. 9 Desert Edge
No. 17 Flagstaff at No. 16 Rio Rico
No. 18 Cactus at No. 15 Gila Ridge
No. 21 Sahuaro at No. 12 Dysart
No. 22 Bradshaw Mountain at No. 11 Moon Valley
No. 20 Marcos de Niza at No. 13 Coconino
No. 19 Poston Butte at No. 14 Thunderbird
No. 23 Seton Catholic at No. 10 Shadow Mountain
Did Not Qualify
No. 27 Prescott
Girls Basketball
4A Play-in Round
Thursday, Feb. 13, 7 p.m.
No. 24 Youngker at No. 9 Buckeye Union
No. 17 Catalina Foothills at No. 16 Dysart
No. 18 Cactus at No. 15 Moon Valley
No. 21 Poston Butte at No. 12 Coconino
No. 22 Peoria at No. 11 Estrella Foothills
No. 20 Desert Edge at No. 13 Thunderbird
No. 19 Palo Verde Magnet at No. 14 Rio Rico
No. 23 Bradshaw Mountain at No. 10 Salpointe Catholic
Did Not Qualify
No. 32 Prescott
Boys Soccer
4A Play-in Round
Thursday, Feb. 13, 6 p.m.
No. 24 Casa Grande at No. 9 Walden Grove
No. 17 Amphitheater at No. 16 Palo Verde Magnet
No. 18 Bradshaw Mountain at No. 15 Desert Edge
No. 21 Prescott at No. 12 Tempe
No. 22 Mesquite at No. 11 Glendale
No. 20 Cortez at No. 13 Gila Ridge
No. 19 Thunderbird at No. 14 Sahuaro
No. 23 Mohave at No. 10 Catalina Foothills
Girls Soccer
4A Play-in Round
Thursday, Feb. 13, 6 p.m.
No. 24 Canyon View at No. 9 Estrella Foothills
No. 17 Lee Williams at No. 16 Gila Ridge
No. 18 Mesquite at No. 15 Dysart
No. 21 Canyon Del Oro at No. 12 Thunderbird
No. 22 Saguaro at No. 11 Douglas
No. 20 Bradshaw Mountain at No. 13 Seton Catholic
No. 19 Mohave at No. 14 Lake Havasu
No. 23 Cactus at No. 10 Poston Butte
First-Round Bye
No. 1 Prescott earns bye into first round; will host first-round game at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15 against an opponent yet to be determined
