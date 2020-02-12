OFFERS
AIA releases basketball, soccer playoff brackets
Prep Sports

LEFT: Bradshaw Mountain guard Carter John calls out a play during a game against Buckeye on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in Prescott Valley. RIGHT: Bradshaw Mountain defender Alexis Lee (5) and Prescott defender Alexa Sell (11) jostle for the ball during a game on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at Bill Shepard Field in Prescott. (Aaron Valdez/Courier, file)

mugshot photo
By Aaron Valdez | valaaron_94
Originally Published: February 12, 2020 11:47 p.m.

Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) State Playoffs

Winter Sports Season

Boys Basketball

4A Play-in Round

Friday, Feb. 14, 7 p.m.

No. 24 Lee Williams at No. 9 Desert Edge

No. 17 Flagstaff at No. 16 Rio Rico

No. 18 Cactus at No. 15 Gila Ridge

No. 21 Sahuaro at No. 12 Dysart

No. 22 Bradshaw Mountain at No. 11 Moon Valley

No. 20 Marcos de Niza at No. 13 Coconino

No. 19 Poston Butte at No. 14 Thunderbird

No. 23 Seton Catholic at No. 10 Shadow Mountain

Did Not Qualify

No. 27 Prescott

Girls Basketball

4A Play-in Round

Thursday, Feb. 13, 7 p.m.

No. 24 Youngker at No. 9 Buckeye Union

No. 17 Catalina Foothills at No. 16 Dysart

No. 18 Cactus at No. 15 Moon Valley

No. 21 Poston Butte at No. 12 Coconino

No. 22 Peoria at No. 11 Estrella Foothills

No. 20 Desert Edge at No. 13 Thunderbird

No. 19 Palo Verde Magnet at No. 14 Rio Rico

No. 23 Bradshaw Mountain at No. 10 Salpointe Catholic

Did Not Qualify

No. 32 Prescott

Boys Soccer

4A Play-in Round

Thursday, Feb. 13, 6 p.m.

No. 24 Casa Grande at No. 9 Walden Grove

No. 17 Amphitheater at No. 16 Palo Verde Magnet

No. 18 Bradshaw Mountain at No. 15 Desert Edge

No. 21 Prescott at No. 12 Tempe

No. 22 Mesquite at No. 11 Glendale

No. 20 Cortez at No. 13 Gila Ridge

No. 19 Thunderbird at No. 14 Sahuaro

No. 23 Mohave at No. 10 Catalina Foothills

Girls Soccer

4A Play-in Round

Thursday, Feb. 13, 6 p.m.

No. 24 Canyon View at No. 9 Estrella Foothills

No. 17 Lee Williams at No. 16 Gila Ridge

No. 18 Mesquite at No. 15 Dysart

No. 21 Canyon Del Oro at No. 12 Thunderbird

No. 22 Saguaro at No. 11 Douglas

No. 20 Bradshaw Mountain at No. 13 Seton Catholic

No. 19 Mohave at No. 14 Lake Havasu

No. 23 Cactus at No. 10 Poston Butte

First-Round Bye

No. 1 Prescott earns bye into first round; will host first-round game at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15 against an opponent yet to be determined

