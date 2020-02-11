Update: Suspect identified in BB gun shooting

According to a Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office report, on Feb. 10, 2020, just before 6 p.m., 61-year-old Roseanna Williams allegedly assaulted her son and his wife by shooting at them 3 times with a BB gun. They were not injured.

Department of Public Safety Troopers arrived to assist with the call for service as deputies were delayed with other priority calls. While Troopers were speaking with the victims inside the home, Williams reportedly shot the BB gun at 2 of the troopers. She missed one and struck the other in the upper body which was covered and protected by body armor. The trooper was not injured.

Troopers used a Taser to subdue and arrest Williams. She claimed the BB gun was used in self-defense against her family and denied shooting at the troopers. She was reportedly intoxicated.

Williams was booked into the Camp Verde Detention Center on charges including two counts of aggravated assault on law enforcement and disorderly conduct involving a dangerous instrument, both felonies.

Williams remains in-custody on a $2,500 bond.

In the release, YCSO said that they very much appreciate the assistance of DPS Troopers on this call and were very pleased no one was injured.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

