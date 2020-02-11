OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Feb. 11
Weather  30.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Tuesday's school delays & closures

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: February 11, 2020 6 a.m.

Editor's Note - In your snow adventures today, send photos to the Courier at editors@prescottaz.com. We'll share them with the community!

School Delay & Closure Information in the greater Prescott area

Prescott Unified School District: 2-hour delay

Humboldt Unified School District: 2-hour delay

Chino Valley Unified School District: 2-hour delay

Mayer Unified School District: (Awaiting report)

Mountain Institute JTED: (Awaiting report)

Yavapai College: 2-hour delay

Yavapai College Athletics: (Awaiting report)

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University: 2-hour delay

Northern Arizona University: (Awaiting report)

Prescott College: (Awaiting report)

Acorn Montessori:

Arizona Agribusiness & Equine Center - Prescott Valley:

Franklin Phonetic Elementary School: 2-hour delay

La Tierra Community School:

Mingus Springs Charter School:

Mountain Oak Charter School:

Northpoint Academy: 2-hour delay

PACE Academy: 2-hour delay

Parkview Middle School:

Paulden Community Charter School: 2-hour delay

Prescott BASIS:

PV Charter School:

Primavera School: 2-hour delay

Sacred Heart School: 2-hour delay

Skyview School: 2-hour delay

Tri-City Prep: 2-hour delay

Trinity Christian School:

Willow Creek Charter School: 2-hour delay

Yavapai Accommodation School District:

Check back to this list for updates; to contribute to this report, click here to email editors@prescottaz.com.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Wednesday's school delays, closures
School delays Tuesday, Jan, 24
Weather closure/delay information for Thursday, Jan. 7
Weather closure/delay information for Wednesday, Jan. 6
Monday's school delays, closures

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries