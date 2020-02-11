Tuesday's school delays & closures

Editor's Note - In your snow adventures today, send photos to the Courier at editors@prescottaz.com. We'll share them with the community!

School Delay & Closure Information in the greater Prescott area

Prescott Unified School District: 2-hour delay

Humboldt Unified School District: 2-hour delay

Chino Valley Unified School District: 2-hour delay

Mayer Unified School District: (Awaiting report)

Mountain Institute JTED: (Awaiting report)

Yavapai College: 2-hour delay

Yavapai College Athletics: (Awaiting report)

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University: 2-hour delay

Northern Arizona University: (Awaiting report)

Prescott College: (Awaiting report)

Acorn Montessori:

Arizona Agribusiness & Equine Center - Prescott Valley:

Franklin Phonetic Elementary School: 2-hour delay

La Tierra Community School:

Mingus Springs Charter School:

Mountain Oak Charter School:

Northpoint Academy: 2-hour delay

PACE Academy: 2-hour delay

Parkview Middle School:

Paulden Community Charter School: 2-hour delay

Prescott BASIS:

PV Charter School:

Primavera School: 2-hour delay

Sacred Heart School: 2-hour delay

Skyview School: 2-hour delay

Tri-City Prep: 2-hour delay

Trinity Christian School:

Willow Creek Charter School: 2-hour delay

Yavapai Accommodation School District:

Check back to this list for updates; to contribute to this report, click here to email editors@prescottaz.com.