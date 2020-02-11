Tuesday's school delays & closures
Editor's Note - In your snow adventures today, send photos to the Courier at editors@prescottaz.com. We'll share them with the community!
School Delay & Closure Information in the greater Prescott area
Prescott Unified School District: 2-hour delay
Humboldt Unified School District: 2-hour delay
Chino Valley Unified School District: 2-hour delay
Mayer Unified School District: (Awaiting report)
Mountain Institute JTED: (Awaiting report)
Yavapai College: 2-hour delay
Yavapai College Athletics: (Awaiting report)
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University: 2-hour delay
Northern Arizona University: (Awaiting report)
Prescott College: (Awaiting report)
Arizona Agribusiness & Equine Center - Prescott Valley:
Franklin Phonetic Elementary School: 2-hour delay
Mingus Springs Charter School:
Northpoint Academy: 2-hour delay
PACE Academy: 2-hour delay
Paulden Community Charter School: 2-hour delay
Primavera School: 2-hour delay
Sacred Heart School: 2-hour delay
Skyview School: 2-hour delay
Tri-City Prep: 2-hour delay
Willow Creek Charter School: 2-hour delay
Yavapai Accommodation School District:
Check back to this list for updates
