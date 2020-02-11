Prescott's Second Amendment Sanctuary resolution tabled

Prescott will not join Yavapai County and three other Arizona counties in declaring a “Second Amendment Sanctuary” designation— at least not for now.

In a 6-1 vote Tuesday, Feb. 11, the Prescott City Council voted to table the resolution that would have pronounced the City of Prescott a Second Amendment Sanctuary City.

Prior to the vote, several of the council members said they disliked the word “sanctuary” and would rather find another way of affirming the city’s support for the right to bear arms.

After the meeting, Mayor Pro Tem Billie Orr, who made the motion to table, said she would prefer a proclamation or another action that would affirm the city’s support for the U.S. Constitution’s Second Amendment.

In addition, several council members appeared to support instructing the city’s lobbyist at the State Legislature to lobby against “red-flag laws,” which are defined as laws that permit police or family members to petition the courts to temporarily remove firearms from people who are deemed a danger.

Earlier this month, the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors approved a “Second Amendment Sanctuary” resolution similar to the one the Prescott City Council considered this week. In addition, the counties of Mohave, La Paz and Apache have also approved similar designations.

Councilman Phil Goode, who asked that the resolution be on Tuesday’s council agenda, was the only member to vote against the motion to table the matter.

Goode said the Second Amendment Sanctuary resolution was intended “to send a clear message to our Arizona State Legislature and elected leadership” that city officials would faithfully perform their sworn duties.

In his support of the resolution, Goode mentioned a number of the arguments he had heard against the resolution. For instance, he said he had heard that the resolution is unnecessary because the right to bear arms is already protected in the U.S. Constitution.

But, Goode said, “There are at least three bills filed in the current Arizona legislative session that would allow confiscation of legally possessed firearms likely mitigating Second Amendment protections.”

Orr responded that when she took her oath of office, she agreed to protect not only the U.S. Constitution, but all of the amendments to the Constitution, including the right to bear arms, as well as to “always do what I felt was best for Prescott.”

In doing that, Orr said, “I feel we can reaffirm our commitment to the Constitution in a way that we do not have to become a sanctuary. I really am opposed to the word ‘sanctuary.’” Orr added that the matter is more a state and federal issue than a city issue. “I will tell you that I think this fight needs to go to the Legislature,” she said. “Our job here in the city does not involve the red-flag laws. I think we should consider tabling this until there ever is a red-flag law (in Arizona).”

Councilwoman Cathey Rusing, who earlier had joined Goode in asking that the matter be on the council agenda for discussion, pointed out that the council and the community had only four days to consider the matter.

She suggested that the sanctuary city designation would be best left to the voters. “I would like to propose to my fellow council members that we put this on the ballot so the citizens of Prescott can have a say,” Rusing said.

And Councilwoman Alexa Scholl said that adopting the resolution “would make a statement that we as a city will pick and choose which laws we direct our police department to enforce.” She added, “This resolution doesn’t change anything; it is simply a political statement. I don’t think the city should be in the business of making political statements on state and federal issues. It’s beyond the scope of city business.”

Councilman Steve Sischka emphasized that while he “totally supports the Second Amendment,” he said he has a problem with the word “sanctuary,” which he said is misunderstood. “I would be willing to revisit this at some point, but I think that sanctuary takes away from the good intent of what you’re trying to do here today,” Sischka said.

The council’s comments and vote came after more than an hour of comments — both for and against —from more than 30 members of the audience.

A number of the opponents of the resolution maintained that the action was not needed and would only serve to divide the community. “This is not necessary. We do not need to bring up the ire of this kind of discussion,” local resident Barbara Jacobsen told the council.

On the other hand, a number of the speakers told the council that the resolution would send a message that Prescott was serious about its commitment to the Second Amendment.

Williamson Valley resident Myrna Lieberman said resolutions such as the one the city was considering were “preemptive strikes against red-flag laws.”