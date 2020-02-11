Prescott Valley YMCA planning efforts gain support from Town Council

Prescott Valley Town Council seemed willing to accelerate the momentum for community efforts to try and build a new YMCA during a short discussion at its study session on Feb. 6 in the Library Auditorium.

Town Manager Larry Tarkowski said he participated in one of several meetings with the Prescott YMCA’s Board of Directors on Jan. 31, which he added was “very good.”

“The YMCA Board in the City of Prescott is very excited, and it endorses us moving forward, based on the high level of demand,” Tarkowski added.

Although the town would not be involved in paying for construction of a PV YMCA, the town could help accelerate the process by paying for a consultant to draft a facility development and design services plan, which could cost upwards of $90,000.

A vote for the plan will occur at the council’s next regular meeting at 5:25 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at the auditorium.

“We would [now] go beyond assessment,” Tarkowski said.

Determining a cost for a YMCA complex, fundraising strategies and conceptual drawings would be the logical next step, he added.

“This is an opportunity for us, and it’s important to Prescott Valley to get the next steps going,” Mayor Kell Palguta said.

A study completed six months ago sought to determine the feasibility for a Y complex in Prescott Valley.

In a wide-ranging survey, residents gave their overwhelming support for a Y, which could eventually be located off of Viewpoint Drive northwest of the PV Civic Center.

Fain Signature Group has shown interest in donating a parcel next to Bob Edwards Park at the southwest corner of Viewpoint and Long Look drives, which would share a common boundary with the park, Tarkowski said.

Tarkowski added that the Prescott YMCA Board of Directors would recommend changing its name to YMCA of Yavapai County if Prescott Valley were to commit to building a new Y. Prescott Valley would also have a seat at the board’s table.

VIEWPOINT CONNECTOR

The Town Council appears poised to approve awarding a $7.6-million contract to Dewey-based Earth Resources Corporation to build the so-called Viewpoint Connector in the heart of Prescott Valley.

This new roadway, which crosses State Trust Land, will link Viewpoint Drive from Manley Drive to Roundup Drive. Last November, Earth Resources Corporation finished widening Viewpoint Drive from Long Look Drive to Spouse Drive, to the south, while also completing roadway and infrastructure improvements at Viewpoint’s intersection with Spouse.

Prescott Valley Public Works Director Norm Davis said the Viewpoint Connector has been discussed for the past 25 years, although it had once been referred to as the old El Camino Royale corridor. The town acquired the land from the state for the connector’s right of way in 2001.

The town has already erected a sign regarding its intentions for the Viewpoint Connector project. Viewpoint Drive will eventually join Robert Road and Glassford Hill Road as the three primary north-south roads through Prescott Valley.

Davis said the Viewpoint Connector has become necessary in recent years to improve the flow of traffic heading north. Traffic has intensified because of soaring population growth, including the residents who live in the Viewpoint and Pronghorn Ranch subdivisions north of Highway 89A.

Since the connector will travel through a FEMA floodplain, Davis said one of the most challenging parts has been moving dirt for the past three years to form a pad for the roadway as well as heavy-duty storm-drain pipes.

Nearby Bob Edwards Park serves a dual purpose, as both a recreation area and a bowl for storm-water collection and drainage.

Davis said the connector, the work for which is scheduled to begin in mid-March and continue through December, must be done before improvements can be made to Manley Drive and Tranquil Boulevard at their intersections with Robert Road.

Roadway improvements are also planned for a 1-mile stretch of Fulton Drive (which connects with Roundup Drive) and Long Mesa Drive. Long Mesa Drive will eventually hook into Viewpoint Drive after the connector is finished.