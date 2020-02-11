Prescott Valley in Brief: Adult art classes available at Prescott Valley Library Feb. 14

Adult art classes available at Prescott Valley Library Feb. 14

Registration is required for Prescott Valley Public Library’s Be Creative Adult Art Class, “Painting Trees and Flowers with Acrylics,” during two sessions, including noon to 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14 and 28. The library was awarded a 2019 Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA) grant for “Be Creative at PVPL,” in the Children’s Programming Room on the second floor. The grant allows the library to offer monthly art classes, designed for our ages 50-plus community. February will be an introduction to one of the most versatile media. Students will learn to compose, draw and paint their own tree & flower paintings. For more information, call 928-759-3040.

Prescott Valley Parks and Rec taking signups for youth basketball

Prescott Valley Parks and Recreation Department’s “Be a Better Basketball Player,” designed for boys and girls ages 8 to 12, kicks off from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at the Boys & Girls Club gymnasium, 8201 E. Loos Drive. Basketball instructor Roy Jenkins, who runs the sessions, has coached high school basketball, operated basketball camps, and conducted basketball shooting academies in the past. Jenkins teaches participants about how to dribble and shoot. After the Feb. 11 session, sessions continue from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. on Feb. 13, 18, 20, 25 and 27. Cost is $30 per participant. To register, visit the PV Parks and Rec office at 7501 E. Skoog Blvd. or sign up online at pvaz.net.

For more information, call 928-759-3090.

Mark Musick to visit for author talk at Prescott Valley Library Feb. 18

Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., will present an Author Talk with Mark Musick, who wrote “Howard Hughes: Madman, Genius, or Both?”, from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, in the First Floor Auditorium. The presentation features the research of retired Maj. Gen. Mark Musick and Douglas Wellman, which led to the book, “Boxes: The Secret Life of Howard Hughes.” After eight years of extensive research and coming to the conclusion that Eva McLelland’s wild tale was absolutely accurate, “Boxes” was published in 2010. It’s a true story of intrigue and mystery that rewrites history, featuring the ingredients of fabulous wealth, a reclusive man unable to escape his famous life, assistance from the CIA providing an alternate identity, and a loving wife who knew how to keep secrets. For more information, call 928-759-3040.

Alzheimer’s Presentation, ’10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s,’ Feb. 20 at PV Library

Join the Prescott Valley Public Library from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, for an Alzheimer’s presentation, “10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s,” in the Crystal Room on the third floor. Alzheimer’s and other dementias cause changes in memory, thinking and behavior that interfere with daily life. Learn about 10 common warning signs and what to watch for in yourself and others. This program covers: Typical age-related changes; common warning signs of Alzheimer’s; how to approach someone about memory concerns; early detection; the benefits of a diagnosis and the diagnostic process; and Alzheimer’s Association resources. No registration is necessary. For more information, call 928-759-3040.

YRMC program, ‘Women and Heart Disease,’ Feb. 20 at PV Library

Prescott Valley Public Library is partnering with the Yavapai Regional Medical Center (YRMC) Speakers Bureau to present, “Women and Heart Disease,” from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, in the Crystal Room on the third floor. In this one-hour session, you will learn the signs of an unhealthy heart, the first signs of a heart attack in women, the early signs of heart disease, and how many women heart disease affects. Learn the answers to these questions and more during a presentation by Dr. Soundos Moualla. Register online at yrmc.eventbrite.com or call 928-708-4636.

Author Mark Musick discusses ‘Howard Hughes: Madman, genius or both?’ Feb. 18

Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., will present an Author Talk with Mark Musick called “Howard Hughes: Madman, Genius, or Both?” from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, in the auditorium on the first floor. This riveting presentation features the research of retired Maj. Gen. Mark Musick and Douglas Wellman, which leads to the book, “Boxes: The Secret Life of Howard Hughes. For more information, call 928-759-3040.

Alzheimer’s presentation set for Feb. 20 at library

Join Prescott Valley Public Library from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, for an Alzheimer’s presentation, “10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s,” in the Crystal Room on the third floor. Alzheimer’s and other dementias cause changes in memory, thinking and behavior that interfere with daily life. Join the library in learning about 10 common warning signs of Alzheimer’s and what to watch for in yourself and others. This program covers: Typical age-related changes; common warning signs of Alzheimer’s; how to approach someone about memory concerns; early detection, including the benefits of a diagnosis and the diagnostic process; and Alzheimer’s Association resources. No registration is required. For more information, call 928-759-3040.

Book club set to meet Feb. 20 at Prescott Valley Library

Prescott Valley Public Library is playing host to the PVPL Book Club from 10:30 a.m. to noon in the Koole Meeting Room on the second floor. PVPL Book Club meets from 10:30 a.m. to noon on the third Thursday of every month. If you are looking for a book club to join, come share the library’s love of reading. For more information, call 928-759-3040. No registration is required, but space is limited.

Register for ‘Daddy Daughter Date Night’ Feb. 21

The Town of Prescott Valley’s 2020 Daddy Daughter Date Night will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at The Event Spot, 6520 E. First St. Cost is $40 per couple and $20 for each additional daughter. The event is designed for girls ages 3 to 12. Preregistration is required, and it is being conducted on a first-come, first-serve basis. This Winter Wonderland-themed evening will be filled with music, dancing, dinner, prizes and fun activities, the town states on the event’s Facebook page. To register for Daddy Daughter Date Night, sponsored by the Prescott Valley Parks and Recreation Department, visit: secure.rec1.com/AZ/prescott-valley/catalog. A link to the Daddy Daughter Date Night 2020 page is accessible via Facebook with the handle: @PrescottValley.

Prescott Valley Police to host recruitment event Feb. 13

The Prescott Valley Police Department will be hosting an Open House Recruitment Event from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, in the Police Department Training Room at 7601 E. Skoog Blvd, Prescott Valley.

There will be a notary on hand to help complete documents. Background investigators will be available to answer questions about the hiring process.

This is the opening event leading up to the department’s next lateral/recruit testing date, which is at 8 a.m. Saturday, March 7.

The Prescott Valley Police Department is a challenging, diverse environment with a benefits package to including paid insurance benefits for all full-time employees, a paid uniform allowance and the highest pay in the quad-city area.

To be considered for employment with the Town of Prescott Valley, applicants must submit an online application and attach a completed Arizona Peace Officer Standards and Training Board (AZPOST) Packet. The AZPOST packet can be downloaded at https://post.az.gov/blog-terms/post-forms. Apply online at: www.pvaz.net/229/employment and attach your AZPOST Packet to your online application.

For help with your application or if you have questions, call 928-772-5164.

Adult GED tutoring begins at Prescott Valley Library

Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 Skoog Blvd., has started offering Adult GED Drop-In Tutoring, Plus Other Adult Tutoring, from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. every Tuesday in the PC Lab on the second floor.

If you are in need of adult academic tutoring, the library wants to help. Come to Drop-In Tutoring, whether you have one question or you need help with the whole GED exam.

Instructor Cathy O’Toole recently retired after teaching for 35 years. She looks forward to helping you achieve your educational goals.

No registration is required. For more information, call 928-759-3040.

Police hosting ‘consumer scams and identity theft’ talk

The Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD) is scheduled to host a “Consumer Scams and Identity Theft” presentation from 5 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 19.

The presentation will be held at the Prescott Valley Police Department Training Room at 7601 E. Skoog Blvd, Prescott Valley.

Presenting on the topic will be Betty Delano, the senior outreach coordinator for The Office of the Arizona Attorney General.

The department is bringing this program to the community free of charge. Reservations are not required.

Presentation topics will include information on the most recent scams going around and what red flags to watch out for; the definition of identity theft; what actions citizens can take to prevent from becoming a victim; and what to do in the event that someone does become the victim of identity theft.

For further information, call 928-772-5164 or by email at jmullins@pvaz.net. Information provided by the Prescott Valley Police Department.

West Yavapai offers mindfulness class for seniors

The West Yavapai Guidance Clinic will be offering a new, seven-week class titled, “Practicing Mindfulness” for seniors who would like to learn what mindfulness is, and how the practice can enrich and benefit their lives.

This class is part of the Senior Peer program.

The class will be taught on Fridays from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Jan. 10 to Feb. 28. For more information on class location, and to register, call the clinic at 928-445-5211 ext. 2601.

Sons of American Revolution seeks 2 individuals for awards

Prescott Chapter, Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) seeks to recognize two individuals for the SAR lifesaving award and heroism award.

The SAR lifesaving award recognizes the actions of any person who was directly responsible for the saving of a human life or who prolonged a human life to the extent the victim was still alive upon transfer to the care of medical authorities, even though the victim might expire at a later time.

The SAR heroism award recognizes outstanding bravery and self-sacrifice in the face of imminent danger, i.e., acts which involved great personal courage and risk to the recipient. This is intended primarily for acts by civilians not in uniform but does not exclude police/fireman.

Submit nominations to Tim Prater via email timprater86323@gmail.com.

For additional information, call/text 928-533-1478.