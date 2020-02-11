One Man's Rant: David’s odyssey, Part 1

This column is about a friend of mine, a boy who embarked upon a global pilgrimage at the age of 15. It was a rite of passage that charted the course of his life and cemented a devotion to his grandfather until the old man died at the age of 87.

David Spain was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, and grew up with one older brother. The two boys were raised by their grandparents. In 1965, David and Steve’s Grandfather Edward decided it was time to tour the world and to take his grandsons with him.

An interesting side note regarding Grandfather Edward is that he began working at the age of nine in the 1890s, sweeping floors for the George F. Cram Company, a major manufacturer of world globes and maps, headquartered in Indianapolis.

He evidently saw a future with the organization since he saved his stock option bonuses over the years and was the majority stock holder by the time he ascended to the presidency of the company in the late 1930s. Three weeks before the end of David’s freshman year in high school was to end, his grandfather announced that he, his two grandsons and their mother were soon to depart on a trip around the world. David’s social studies teacher objected saying that such a scheme would negatively impact his education, but Grandfather Peterson was not to be dissuaded.

A quickly-arranged shopping trip for traveling clothes was scheduled. After all, nightly dining etiquette aboard the RMS Queen Elizabeth cruise ship required dinner jackets and tuxedos.

Fifteen-year-old David remembers being fascinated by the practiced formality of the cruise and having a ship’s steward attend to every detail of luxury travel. He says one day, he and his brother had left playing cards strewn across a table in their state room.

When they returned later that evening, the cards had not only been stacked neatly back into a deck, but the spades, hearts, diamonds and clubs were placed in descending order as if the deck had never been used.

David says that didn’t happen by accident; the steward was working for a significant tip at the end of the voyage.

The first leg of the grand adventure was New York City to Liverpool, England. While in the British Isles, the boys got to play golf at St. Andrews, which was of particular interest to David who, in a few years, would earn a partial Indiana University golf scholarship.

The next stop was Paris, France, and a hotel on the Avenue des Champs-Élysées, not far from the Arc de Triomphe, one of the most famous monuments in the world.

David wasn’t distracted by monuments; but he was by the French food. He didn’t know it at the time, but the cuisines of Europe, India and Asia were to play a major part in the career decisions he would make.

From France, the entourage headed to Sicily, Italy, where history and seafood made their mark on the young boy.

Next, in Egypt, David noticed widespread poverty and that mid-1960s farming was accomplished totally by oxen power. He was particularly amused by the vision of his grandfather dressed in a seersucker suit atop a camel.

In Bombay, India, David encountered curry for the first time and learned, indelibly, that just a tiny, tiny portion of Indian chutney can be really, really hot. God-awful hot. Following India, the family toured Sri Lanka and Singapore.

David remembers that in Singapore, there were beautiful women everywhere. He also remembers being in a perpetual state of “hormone happiness.”

Come on, the guy was 15 at the time, people!

