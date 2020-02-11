Obituary: David C. Kelm

David C. Kelm, 72, died suddenly on November 14, 2019 in Wickenburg, Arizona. A Renaissance Man, David could create magic with his mind and hands. He will be remembered by his family and friends as a funny, gentle pot stirrer.

There will be a military service in Prescott, Arizona on February 28, 2020, 1:00 p.m., at the Prescott Cemetery on Highway 69.

