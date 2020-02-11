OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Feb. 11
Weather  39.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Most Trump flags, other politicians’ flags, could be flown under amended town ordinance
P&Z approves amendment, sends it to Prescott Valley Town Council for a vote

Prescott Valley resident Tawney Baccellia flies this “Trump 2020 Keep America Great” flag under her Thin Blue Line flag on a pole in the backyard of her home in the Viewpoint subdivision. After some controversy, PV’s Planning & Zoning Commission considered whether or not this should be a town code violation during its Feb. 10, 2020, meeting. (Tawney Baccellia/Courtesy)

Prescott Valley resident Tawney Baccellia flies this “Trump 2020 Keep America Great” flag under her Thin Blue Line flag on a pole in the backyard of her home in the Viewpoint subdivision. After some controversy, PV’s Planning & Zoning Commission considered whether or not this should be a town code violation during its Feb. 10, 2020, meeting. (Tawney Baccellia/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Doug Cook | dougout_dc
Originally Published: February 11, 2020 5:34 p.m.

In front of a near-capacity crowd at the Prescott Valley Public Library Auditorium, the Planning & Zoning Commission on Monday, Feb. 10, approved a zoning ordinance amendment that would allow residents to fly flags with politicians’ names on them.

With a 5-0 vote, the commissioners agreed to submit the amendment to the Prescott Valley Town Council for its own debate and possible vote. The council would have the final say on the amendment.

Amendment language adds that election-related flags, such as “Trump in 2020,” may advertise only during election season. State statute considers a political flag to be a sign. However, home owners’ associations can make the amendment’s stipulations more strict if they so choose, town officials say.

photo

A Prescott Valley resident displays his politically-motivated flag during the public comment period for the Planning & Zoning Commission’s discussion related to its amendment to the zoning code on flying political flags on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at the PV Library Auditorium. (Doug Cook/Tribune)

The amendment also would allow all manner of flags to be flown on residents’ flag poles, provided those flags do not have vulgar or profane content, town officials added. Restrictions on political signage in front yards, as stipulated in state statute, remain in effect.

P&Z’s Feb. 10 decision stems from a dispute between the town’s Community Development Department and residents whom the department has told to remove political flags from their residential flagpoles.

In these cases, the flags support President Trump. Trump flags have often been flown either with an American flag or a Thin Blue Line flag above them, or in a lower position on a pole next to the American flag.

As the town’s code is currently written, no politically-related flags are allowed to be flown at residences. With the amendment, politically-related flags would be permitted, provided only the names of the candidates are on the flag and don’t reference a particular upcoming election.

Community Development Services Director Richard Parker said that the town’s current ordinance regarding political flags will not be enforced until the amendment is either approved or rejected by the Town Council.

Parker said the amendment seeks a balance between the U.S. Flag Code, which states that if another flag is flown with an American flag on the same pole, that a smaller state flag or P.O.W./M.I.A. flag should be flown underneath.

The town’s amendment would allow as many as three flags flown on a property owner’s flagpole, provided they are within a certain size, often up to 3 feet by 5 feet each, to prevent the pole from falling over.

During the Feb. 10 meeting’s public comment period related to political flags and signage, responses ran the gamut, from those who supported flying politically-related signs to those who believed such flags and other political signage should be posted only during election seasons.

This political flag-flying issue is likely far from over. Parker said the town is looking to publish a brochure to clear up the language in the town’s sign ordinance, including the proposed amendment to the PV Zoning Code.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Trump flag-flying debate reaches Prescott Valley P&Z
Can you fly a political flag under the American Flag? Prescott Valley homeowner cites First Amendment right
County, Chino officials say flying other flags allowed
Dispute over feather flags in Chino Valley ruffling feathers
Chino Valley sign issue nears finish line: Revised sign code clears town’s Planning & Zoning Commission

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries