OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Feb. 11
Weather  39.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

McSally formally launches Arizona 2020 campaign with video

Sen. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., shown speaking at a Senate Banking Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington in 2019, has formally launched her campaign in one of the most hotly contested Senate races of the 2020 election. McSally has been hiring staff, raising money and campaigning for nearly a year but officially kicked off her election bid with a video posted Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, to her social media accounts. (Andrew Harnik, AP File)

Sen. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., shown speaking at a Senate Banking Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington in 2019, has formally launched her campaign in one of the most hotly contested Senate races of the 2020 election. McSally has been hiring staff, raising money and campaigning for nearly a year but officially kicked off her election bid with a video posted Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, to her social media accounts. (Andrew Harnik, AP File)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: February 11, 2020 5:11 p.m.

PHOENIX — Arizona Republican Martha McSally on Tuesday formally launched her campaign in one of the most hotly contested U.S. Senate races of the 2020 election.

McSally has been hiring staff, raising money and campaigning for nearly a year but officially kicked off her election bid with a video posted to her social media accounts.

The 3 1/2-minute video offers a preview of McSally's message in the coming months.

She discusses hardships in her life including her father's death during her childhood and being sexual assaulted when she was in the Air Force, which she disclosed for the first time during a Senate hearing last year.

McSally in the video also said Congress must lower prescription drug prices, tackle the opioid epidemic, halt the flow of drugs across the U.S.-Mexico border and improve mental health care for veterans.

The video showcases people with health conditions vouching for her commitment to providing health care — a retort to months of attacks from Democrats and their allies who claim McSally can't be trusted to ensure people with preexisting conditions continue receiving health care coverage.

McSally's critics point to her repeated votes to repeal former President Barack Obama's health care law, including its requirement for insurance companies to cover preexisting conditions.

McSally is widely expected to win the Republican nomination and is likely to face Democrat Mark Kelly, a retired astronaut and the husband of former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, who was critically wounded in an attempted assassination in 2011.

The winner will finish the last two years of the late Republican Sen. John McCain's final term in office before running for re-election in 2022.

McSally is seen as one of the most vulnerable GOP incumbents after she lost the 2018 race for Arizona's other Senate seat to Democrat Kyrsten Sinema.

Once a staunchly Republican state, Arizona has grown more moderate as many suburban women turned against President Donald Trump.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Democrat Kelly outraises GOP's McSally in Arizona Senate bid
Key Arizona Senate race too close to call late Tuesday
McSally, Sinema face each other in Arizona Senate debate
Arizona Senate ad targets McSally health care vote
McSally, Kelly raise $13.9M for anticipated 2020 Senate race

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries