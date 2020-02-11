Local Sports in Brief: Prescott forges nice outing at sectionals, qualifies 5 wrestlers for state meet
Local Sports in Brief
Prescott wrestling put on a good showing at Sectionals (Division III, Section IV) in Payson on Saturday and as a result, five Badgers qualified for the state meet. Landon Francis (fourth), Gentry Smith (fourth), Colton Tomitz (third), Koby Coates (third) and Lincoln Eby (second) all placed within the top five at sectionals, qualifying them for the state meet held at the Findlay Toyota Center on Friday and Saturday.
Prescott RB Espitia sings with Maricopa Mustangs
Sylas Espitia, Prescott’s fleet-of-foot running back, signed his letter of intent on Tuesday to play football with the Maricopa Mustangs next season. The Maricopa Mustangs are members of the new Hohakam Junior College Athletic Conference (HJCAC), which was created by the Athletic Advancement Association of America after Maricopa County Community College District (MCCCD) chose to eliminate football at the four MCCCD football schools in 2018. Espitia will be attending Glendale Community College to study fire science while he plays football for the Mustangs. The 5-foot-6, 190-pound running back totaled 612 rushing yards, 12 touchdowns and averaged 5.5 yards per carry during his senior season at Prescott.
Four’s a Crowd Spring League sees 3-way tie for 1st place
On Monday, Four’s a Crowd Spring League at Antelope Lanes has a three-way tie for first place with the teams only separated by total pins. Team No. 15 “Missed The Mark”, team No. 18 “Extreme”, and team No. 17 “One Board Off” are tied for the lead. Team No. 1 “The Vets” had HSS (1508), team No. 13 “Jokers are Wild” had HSG (529), team No. 19 “Who Gives a Split” had HHS (1976), and team No. 6 “Every Now and Then” had HHG (686). For the ladies, Valerie Ames had HSS (505), HSG (198), and HHG (234). Vicki Korwes had HHS (661). For the men, Topher Newell had HSS (611), HHS (734), and HHG (262). Bill Braninburg had HSG (221).
- Yavapai declared ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary County’
- Local life lost to opioids leaves an impact; relative of Morales seeks changes
- YCSO: 'We have no plans to accept prisoners' from state
- Need2Know: Local Walmarts no longer 24-hour stores; A-Nu-You! Sauna Boutique opens; Parke Place Apartments underway; Paloma Health online service; Northern Arizona, Tucson Elite unite
- Women, empowered, are fastest-growing segment of gun owners
- Prescott’s Kayla Mueller, her parents honored by President Trump in State of the Union
- Prescott to review 'Second Amendment Sanctuary City' resolution
- Update: 12-year-old PUSD student found safe
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 9, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 6, 2020
- ADOT: Lane restrictions, full closures coming for I-17 beginning Jan. 19
- Watch: Mountain lion caught on camera in Prescott
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Jan. 24, 2020
- Search underway in Belize for missing Prescott woman
- FBI takes over search for missing Prescott woman in Belize
- Hawks murder case featured in ‘20/20’ special
- 44 new defendants served by Arizona AG in fraud case against Prescott Valley eye surgeon
- WATCH: Jeep driven over Prescott car wash’s concrete barrier, rolls on Sheldon St.
- Will the former Sam’s Club in Prescott Valley ever be sold?
- Update: 12-year-old PUSD student found safe
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: