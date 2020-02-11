Local Sports in Brief: Prescott forges nice outing at sectionals, qualifies 5 wrestlers for state meet

Prescott wrestling put on a good showing at Sectionals (Division III, Section IV) in Payson on Saturday and as a result, five Badgers qualified for the state meet. Landon Francis (fourth), Gentry Smith (fourth), Colton Tomitz (third), Koby Coates (third) and Lincoln Eby (second) all placed within the top five at sectionals, qualifying them for the state meet held at the Findlay Toyota Center on Friday and Saturday.

Prescott RB Espitia sings with Maricopa Mustangs

Sylas Espitia, Prescott’s fleet-of-foot running back, signed his letter of intent on Tuesday to play football with the Maricopa Mustangs next season. The Maricopa Mustangs are members of the new Hohakam Junior College Athletic Conference (HJCAC), which was created by the Athletic Advancement Association of America after Maricopa County Community College District (MCCCD) chose to eliminate football at the four MCCCD football schools in 2018. Espitia will be attending Glendale Community College to study fire science while he plays football for the Mustangs. The 5-foot-6, 190-pound running back totaled 612 rushing yards, 12 touchdowns and averaged 5.5 yards per carry during his senior season at Prescott.

Four’s a Crowd Spring League sees 3-way tie for 1st place

On Monday, Four’s a Crowd Spring League at Antelope Lanes has a three-way tie for first place with the teams only separated by total pins. Team No. 15 “Missed The Mark”, team No. 18 “Extreme”, and team No. 17 “One Board Off” are tied for the lead. Team No. 1 “The Vets” had HSS (1508), team No. 13 “Jokers are Wild” had HSG (529), team No. 19 “Who Gives a Split” had HHS (1976), and team No. 6 “Every Now and Then” had HHG (686). For the ladies, Valerie Ames had HSS (505), HSG (198), and HHG (234). Vicki Korwes had HHS (661). For the men, Topher Newell had HSS (611), HHS (734), and HHG (262). Bill Braninburg had HSG (221).