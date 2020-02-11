OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Feb. 11
Weather  31.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Letter: Clearing things up

Originally Published: February 11, 2020 8:57 p.m.

Editor:

In an attempt to clear things up, I would like to address two letters to the editor on Feb. 1. First I’d like to thank Major Brauer for her service. She tried to make a case for earlier claims by quoting Arizona political party stats. She claimed there are more Democrats in Yavapai County using state statistics.

The truth, printed in the Courier October 2018, last stat I could find, there were 62,229 Republicans and 27,229 Democrats registered in Yavapai County. Of course all Republicans are not conservative, so the number maybe a bit skewed. On the other hand all Democrats are not liberal, or so I’m told. Then the letter from Nancy Scharff quoting ordinances and or laws concerning the flying of the flag or any flags, for that matter. That letter claims the flying of the Trump 2020 flag is illegal, and all who support it are thereby law breakers. She said supporters that refer to Socialist Democrats are being derogatory toward liberals in general and Democrats in particular. Like Rodney King she just wishes we could all get along. Stop with the name calling, etc.

Oh by the way, if anybody’s statements or opinions are slanderous or racist, then “they are simply following the example of the President of the United States.” [Hillary Clinton] is obviously not over losing the 2016 election and still believes we will not reelect Trump this year. We shall see.

Dan Speights

Prescott Valley

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Letter: Fly the flag
Letter: Hate and politics
Letter: Political attacks
Letter: Wrong about me
Letter: Proud Trump hater

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries