Letter: Clearing things up

Editor:

In an attempt to clear things up, I would like to address two letters to the editor on Feb. 1. First I’d like to thank Major Brauer for her service. She tried to make a case for earlier claims by quoting Arizona political party stats. She claimed there are more Democrats in Yavapai County using state statistics.

The truth, printed in the Courier October 2018, last stat I could find, there were 62,229 Republicans and 27,229 Democrats registered in Yavapai County. Of course all Republicans are not conservative, so the number maybe a bit skewed. On the other hand all Democrats are not liberal, or so I’m told. Then the letter from Nancy Scharff quoting ordinances and or laws concerning the flying of the flag or any flags, for that matter. That letter claims the flying of the Trump 2020 flag is illegal, and all who support it are thereby law breakers. She said supporters that refer to Socialist Democrats are being derogatory toward liberals in general and Democrats in particular. Like Rodney King she just wishes we could all get along. Stop with the name calling, etc.

Oh by the way, if anybody’s statements or opinions are slanderous or racist, then “they are simply following the example of the President of the United States.” [Hillary Clinton] is obviously not over losing the 2016 election and still believes we will not reelect Trump this year. We shall see.

Dan Speights

Prescott Valley