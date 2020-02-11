HUSD Student of the Week: Austin

Congratulations to Austin from Coyote Springs Elementary for being the HUSD Student of the Week. We are in awe of Austin’s kindness, compassion, and patience towards others. Austin sees no differences between himself and others and is always the first to invite someone in to play, sit by him, etc. He encourages his friends to participate and work hard. He is always cheering them on no matter how little the accomplishment might seem. Austin models daily what it means and looks like to be patient and compassionate, helps his teacher, and instills a love of learning in ALL of students.

Information provided by the Humboldt Unified School District.