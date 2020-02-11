Hotter and Drier: How will trees respond to more extreme and frequent drought?, Feb. 13
Eighth of ten Community Nature Study Series 2020
Highlands Center for Natural History presents "Community Nature Study Series 2020."
Experts from around the state will each conduct an interactive, 3-hour presentation at Highlands Center for Natural History, 1375 S. Walker Rd. in Prescott through Feb. 20.
The eighth class of this series will be presented by Drew Peltier, NAU who will discuss "Hotter and drier: How will trees respond to more extreme and frequent drought?" from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13.
In this Community Nature Series presentation, Drew will talk about a large precipitation manipulation experiment in New Mexico designed to help us learn how trees die under drought. This work is in collaboration with researchers at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Oklahoma State University and the University of New Mexico and will help us learn more about how water stress, carbon starvation and beetle attack interact to influence tree mortality under drought. Participants will learn about the impacts of drought and tree growth and the physiological processes that drive tree mortality.
Registration is required. Admission for a non-member is $25 per class. Members receive a 10% discounted rate.
To register and for more information, visit highlandscenter.org/community-nature-study-series.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event.
- Yavapai declared ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary County’
- Local life lost to opioids leaves an impact; relative of Morales seeks changes
- YCSO: 'We have no plans to accept prisoners' from state
- Need2Know: Local Walmarts no longer 24-hour stores; A-Nu-You! Sauna Boutique opens; Parke Place Apartments underway; Paloma Health online service; Northern Arizona, Tucson Elite unite
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 3, 2020
- Prescott’s Kayla Mueller, her parents honored by President Trump in State of the Union
- Women, empowered, are fastest-growing segment of gun owners
- Update: 12-year-old PUSD student found safe
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 6, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 9, 2020
- ADOT: Lane restrictions, full closures coming for I-17 beginning Jan. 19
- Watch: Mountain lion caught on camera in Prescott
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Jan. 24, 2020
- Search underway in Belize for missing Prescott woman
- FBI takes over search for missing Prescott woman in Belize
- Hawks murder case featured in ‘20/20’ special
- 44 new defendants served by Arizona AG in fraud case against Prescott Valley eye surgeon
- WATCH: Jeep driven over Prescott car wash’s concrete barrier, rolls on Sheldon St.
- Will the former Sam’s Club in Prescott Valley ever be sold?
- Update: 12-year-old PUSD student found safe
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: