Hotter and Drier: How will trees respond to more extreme and frequent drought?, Feb. 13
Eighth of ten Community Nature Study Series 2020

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: February 11, 2020 2:46 p.m.

Highlands Center for Natural History presents "Community Nature Study Series 2020."

Experts from around the state will each conduct an interactive, 3-hour presentation at Highlands Center for Natural History, 1375 S. Walker Rd. in Prescott through Feb. 20.

photo

Drew Peltier, NAU (Highlands Center for Natural History)

The eighth class of this series will be presented by Drew Peltier, NAU who will discuss "Hotter and drier: How will trees respond to more extreme and frequent drought?" from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13.

In this Community Nature Series presentation, Drew will talk about a large precipitation manipulation experiment in New Mexico designed to help us learn how trees die under drought. This work is in collaboration with researchers at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Oklahoma State University and the University of New Mexico and will help us learn more about how water stress, carbon starvation and beetle attack interact to influence tree mortality under drought. Participants will learn about the impacts of drought and tree growth and the physiological processes that drive tree mortality.

Registration is required. Admission for a non-member is $25 per class. Members receive a 10% discounted rate.

To register and for more information, visit highlandscenter.org/community-nature-study-series.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event.

