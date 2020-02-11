OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Feb. 12
Weather  25.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Happy meal: Poodle stops for fast food, wins at Westminster

Siba the standard poodle won the nonsporting group at the Westminster Kennel Club on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. She advanced to the best in show final ring Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Ben Walker)

Siba the standard poodle won the nonsporting group at the Westminster Kennel Club on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. She advanced to the best in show final ring Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Ben Walker)

JAKE SEINER, Associated Press
Originally Published: February 11, 2020 11:55 p.m.

NEW YORK (AP) — Chic and strong-headed, Siba the black standard poodle will only eat chicken — no meat, no veggies, not even turkey. That became a problem when handler Crystal Murray-Clas couldn’t find any at the Westminster Kennel Club show Monday.

So this prim and proper poodle chowed down on the closest thing her humans could find — a fast-food treat that proved to be the perfect fuel for her final show.

“It’s usually all about the chicken,” Murray-Clas said.

After lunching on grilled chicken sandwiches from a nearby McDonald’s, Siba won the nonsporting group at Madison Square Garden on Monday night, one of four dogs to qualify for the best in show final ring. Bono the Havanese took the toy group, Bourbon the whippet was named top hound, and Conrad the Shetland sheepdog won herding.

Winners for the other three groups — and best in show — will be crowned at the Garden on Tuesday night.

A finalist at the dog show out of 2,630 entries, Siba earned her way with a most dignified showing. The 3 1/2 year old struck a pose waiting for the judge to start, planting her feet firm and pointing her perfectly cut head high. She strutted confidently across the green carpet, not a hair out of place on her carefully clipped coat.

“She knows she’s special,” Murray-Clas said. “I think everything she does shows that.”

A princess at times, Siba isn’t always so elegant. She lives with Murray-Clas and adores her rambunctious 2-year-old son. When she’s off show duty, Siba is happiest running around the fields near Murray-Clas’ home in Hanover, Pennsylvania — and tracking mud into her house.

She’ll have plenty of time for that when she retires from shows after this week.

“You would never know she was a show dog,” Murray-Clas said.

Going out as top dog won’t be easy.

Bourbon, for instance, comes from a top-shelf litter. Her brother Whiskey won the National Dog Show in 2018 and was a favorite here last year — until Bourbon upset her go-to cuddle buddy in the breed competition.

Whiskey stayed home this year, giving Bourbon a clearer path to the breed ribbon. The 4-year-old, colored more like a pale Scotch than an amber Kentucky liquor, could become the first whippet since 1964 named America’s top dog.

As strong a shot as any, she’s won a breed-record 73 best in show ribbons in the past year.

“I can’t even believe it,” handler Cheslie Pickett Smithey said.

Then there’s Bono, every bit the rock star that his U2 namesake would suggest. The crowd fawned over slo-mo replays on the Garden’s video boards — a striking highlight with Bono’s exaggerated mustache flowing at his side. They roared in approval when he was awarded best in group.

photo

Bono the Havanese poses with handler Taffe McFadden on the way to a best of breed win at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show in New York on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. Bono finished second overall in the event last year. (AP Photo/Ginger Tidwell-Walker)

When Bono won the breed competition earlier Monday, he was immediately swarmed by dog show judges-in-training eager to inspect the superb example of the national dog of Cuba.

“He wants to be out there,” handler Taffe McFadden said. “And he makes people look at him.”

Also fitting for Bono: this 3-year-old still hasn’t found what he’s looking for.

He was rated the No. 1 show dog in the country last year, but he’s yet to fetch the top prize at the circuit’s two most heralded shows. He was runner-up at Westminster last year to King the wire fox terrier, and also finished second to Thor the bulldog at the National Dog Show on Thanksgiving Day.

photo

Thor the bulldog poses with handler Eduardo Paris after winning best of breed at the 144th Westminster Kennel Club dog show, Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, in New York. Thor has drawn quite a following after winning the National Dog Show televised on Thanksgiving Day. Person at left is unidentified.(AP Photo/Ginger Tidwell-Walker)

Bono has 90 best in show victories, and McFadden is hoping to get to 100 before the dog retires. Either way, a comfortable life as McFadden’s pet awaits.

“He sleeps on my bed,” she said. “And he loves my cats. Which is more than my husband does.”

Even without ribbons, a few other dogs emerged as big winners Monday.

Relic became the first Azawakh to strut the Garden floor. The West African sighthound -- built a bit like a skinny greyhound -- made its Westminster debut for this year’s show.

And a bit of drama from last year’s show was resolved when Colton the schipperke took his turn. After earning a spot in the final ring of seven in 2019, Colton was ruled ineligible for best in show due to a conflict of interest involving the top judge.

This time, he was greeted with big applause. The black lapdog pranced proudly when his turn came.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Blog: 7 reasons to follow the 2011 Westminster Dog Show!
Blog: Chino Valley woman picked Westminster Best in Show right along with judge
Blog: Prescott Valley has its own Westminster Dog Show winner
In the Pink: Border collie wins Westminster agility contest
Hotrod is hot stuff at Westminster Dog Show

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries