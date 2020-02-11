Hamilton: It’s always after-party time in West Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD — God Bless America, and how’s everybody?

Chris Matthews and James Carville sounded the alarm to fellow Democrats Monday about big government socialists. The same day Trump’s proposed budget was bigger than any budget ever proposed by any Democrat president. And the winner of the 2020 presidential race goes to… Parasite!

Hollywood’s Nokia Theater was the site of the Oscars telecast, however the after-parties were held three miles west in West Hollywood. This is the one town in L.A. where it’s always after-party time. The sign at the city limits reads, Entering West Hollywood — It Only Seems Kinky the First Time!

The Academy Awards telecast on ABC live from Hollywood Sunday night attracted the lowest TV ratings in the history of the awards show. The movie stars are fast losing touch with reality. It wasn’t until Joaquin Phoenix gave his acceptance speech did I realize that The Joker was a bio-pic.

President Trump enjoyed a huge campaign rally in New Hampshire on Monday. He debunked a fake photograph of him that’s circulating on social media which shows him with a burnt-orange face and a slicked-back hair-do. It makes Trump look like he’s running for Prime Minister of Canada.

Elizabeth Warren promised New Hampshire voters a pay raise for schoolteachers Monday. On Friday, a Maryland teacher was arrested for having sex with her 16-year-old male student inside her car. It’s to our nation’s shame that teachers are so underpaid they can’t even afford a motel room.

The New Hampshire primary vote count ran into the night Tuesday with Democratic Socialist Bernie Sanders in the lead. Bernie called for the nationwide legalization of marijuana, but he did not mention cocaine or heroin. Who knew Bernie was the conservative alternative to Democrats?

President Trump submitted his proposed federal budget to the House of Representatives, which was 1,000 pages long. Nancy Pelosi immediately cut it in half. President Trump and Nancy Pelosi are inseparable, in fact last week it took four Secret Service agents and a dog to pull them apart.

President Trump fired two NSA staffers and a State Department envoy who testified against his Ukraine call. The Deep State hates him. It may have escaped the president’s attention that NASA didn’t start looking for other planets that could support human life until Trump was elected president.

The National Distillers Association reported that a tequila maker in New York is distilling the world’s first Kosher tequila, and it’s called Agave. All the details are in order. The kosher tequila is blessed by a rabbi, and it carries an Orthodox seal, and the worm inside the bottle is Bernie Madoff.

The Wall Street Journal says the Mormon Church has quietly amassed a $100 billion investment fund. The article didn’t reveal the name of the investment broker who landed the Mormon investment fund. However if Mitt Romney has a son named Hunter, my money’s on him.

The New York Post reported that Prince Harry and Meghan gave a paid speech at JP Morgan Alternative Investment Conference in Florida last week. Their speaking fee was reported to be between $500,000 and $1 million. The topic was The importance of free speech.

Buckingham Palace announced that Prince Andrew’s 60th birthday party will not be a big party or a public celebration. For the last 40 years, Andrew has been the one Royal whose photographs made him appear to be the happiest of all the Queen’s children.

The Rolling Stones released the itinerary of their 15-city spring and summer tour of North America Monday, which will begin in San Diego in April and end in St. Louis in July. The press release also revealed that Keith Richards has quit smoking. No word on who finally put him out.