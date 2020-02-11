HUSD summit looks to innovation, creativity ... and district bond

The look of a 21st century classroom in the 10-school Humboldt Unified School District is likely far different than the one-room Humboldt schoolhouse that started it all more than a century ago.

On some days, the noise decibel might be on a high frequency while students debate back-and-forth or brainstorm answers to open-ended questions. Or students might be wearing headphones to listen to a historic speech.

Superintendent Dan Streeter equates such “noise” with exuberant learners.

Laptop computers and interactive whiteboards in the classrooms are near standard, as students rely on technology to make global connections, practice foreign language skills or research scientific discoveries.

Students entertaining careers in the medical or engineering fields, or dreaming of their own plumbing or electrical business, might spend a school day as apprentices matched with professionals who showcase how reading, math, social studies and science skills apply in real time.

At the Humboldt Unified School District Governing Board summit Monday, Feb. 10, some 150 district educators, students, parents, community leaders, elected officials and interested citizens gathered at The Event Spot to talk about the past, present and future of district education.

Their “noise” was thinking out loud how they want education to morph so as to be relevant when today’s kindergartens graduate as Bradshaw Mountain High School Bears in 2032.

VISION 2025

Classrooms that resemble a coffee house, complete with couches, bar stool tables and computer stations.

Hikes, gardens and petting zoos not as annual field trips but as regularly scheduled outdoor education.

A no-bell class schedule — personalized learning that enables students to accelerate or revisit subjects on their own time table. Portfolio-style tests geared toward individual student performance and growth rather than a one-size-fits-all state standardized test.

Mentors and counselors at all grade levels to help capture students when life takes a hard turn.

Making school a safe haven where children are free to explore, create and try again when things go wrong.

Making the district a place where educational professionals feel valued and appreciated, and want to work.

All of these ideas — and many, many more — were suggested as ways to assure the district continues to offer all students who come through its doors a “world-class education.”

The district’s existing Vision 2020 was a community-crafted “blueprint for success,” a strong foundation passed by the Governing Board in 2017 for what Streeter suggests is the next step forward.

At the close of the summit, Streeter invited attenders to sign on for what he expects in the next few months will be the launch of what he now refers to as Vision 2025.

OTHER VIEWS

“We have to look at things differently,” said Glassford Hill Middle School educator and parent Michael Ingerson, the coordinator of the school’s two-year-old iChoose Academy, a personalized instruction program offered to 100 students of varying academic abilities. He attended the summit with his seventh grade daughter, Abbi.

Ingerson is a believer that the traditional grade level system “holds kids back.”

If a child wants to explore multiple levels of math, “why shouldn’t we do that?”

Ingerson appreciates the community summit as a way to open the doors to new ideas. He welcomes the chance to help the district advance for the best interests of all.

“We can end up being in a silo,” Ingerson observed. “We become so fixed on the tasks at hand that the bigger picture can get lost. It’s very motivational to be here as a community promoting what education can be.”

Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Marnie Uhl said she is proud to be a catalyst for building strong relationships between the business community and the schools. She said they have a stake in growing the next generation of CEOS, small business entrepreneurs and industry employees.

Uhl admires HUSD’s vision to be the “premier” district in northern Arizona. Yet she said that is not a solo venture.

“It takes everyone,” Uhl said. “We’re all working for a quality community.”

Retired educator and district substitute Randy Irwin said he appreciates the funding struggles, yet admires the sacrifices of so many to “be here for the kids.”

He said he is motivated to be an advocate, to play a role in figuring how to be more effective for children.

“How do we reach our goals, and how do we fund them in the future?” Irwin queried.

$$$$

Far from alone, Streeter is a public school leader who blames the state’s still less-than-optimal investment in public education with some of its challenges, including buildings in need of repair or enhancement, teacher recruitment and retention and technology upgrades.

Recent reports show Arizona at 46th in per pupil spending; as a district HUSD ranks in the bottom 5%, more than $1,850 less in per-pupil funds than the state average.

The sole way for communities to bridge the difference is with bonds and overrides, he noted.

HUSD now has a group of advocates eager to convince taxpayers to endorse a bond if the Governing Board in the next few months opts to put such a request on the ballot.

The overwhelming strength of this district is its people — those who work in the district and those who embrace it with their time, talents and dollars, Streeter and others declared.

Then there are the “amazing” students who depend on these adults to guide them toward their future, he said.

Districtwide, Streeter said student growth and performance are some of the strongest in the county. Yet no one rests on their laurels, he said.

Streeter assured district leadership — the Governing Board, administration and the 700-member faculty and staff — are committed to moving the dial forward for the good of students and greater community.

“We are full speed ahead,” Streeter said of the district’s ambition to be northern Arizona’s “premier” school district. “Our kids have dreams and aspirations, and those dreams and aspirations are what inspire us every day.

“We’re always future-focused.”