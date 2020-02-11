OFFERS
Cougars’ defense smothers Tigers to cap off season with win
Prep Girls Basketball

Chino Valley guard Rudy Rodriguez (3) dribbles down court after getting a steal as forwards Daviren Passmore (42) and Shayne Andrews (43) follow behind during a game against Kingman Academy on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Chino Valley. (Aaron Valdez/Courier)

Chino Valley guard Rudy Rodriguez (3) dribbles down court after getting a steal as forwards Daviren Passmore (42) and Shayne Andrews (43) follow behind during a game against Kingman Academy on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Chino Valley. (Aaron Valdez/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Aaron Valdez | valaaron_94
Originally Published: February 11, 2020 11:29 p.m.

CHINO VALLEY — It was likely that Chino Valley girls basketball wouldn’t make the state playoffs no matter what happened in their regular-season finale. But that didn’t mean they couldn’t take Kingman Academy down with them.

Since only the top-24 teams qualify for the playoffs, it was wishful thinking that the No. 31 Cougars would make the cut, even if they won their final game of the season on Tuesday. However, the No. 29 Tigers still had a good chance, especially because they already beat the Cougars once this season.

Ultimately though, the Cougars dug deep and used a pesky defensive effort to defeat the Tigers 31-25 and knock them out the playoff race.

“It feels really good. We were a little worried. We took a hard loss to them the first time we played them but to actually come out and win, especially on senior night, the last game of the season, the last game we’ll ever play together, felt really good,” Chino Valley forward Shayne Andrews said.

Photo Gallery

021220 Kingman Academy At Chino Valley Girls Basketball

The early stages of the first quarter saw a relatively even contest with the Cougars and Tigers trading baskets halfway through. The Tigers then went on a little run to close out the frame and took an 11-8 lead.

However, the turning point of the game came in the second quarter when Chino Valley dialed in defensively. Solid minutes from Arley Tucker, Lindsey tenBerg, Trinity Tompkins and Crystal Sanchez helped limit the Tigers to only two points in the quarter while a Rudy Rodriguez three-pointer gave the Cougars a 17-13 lead heading into the break.

For the rest of the game, the Cougars never let up as their swarming defense threw the Tigers off rhythm. Kingman Academy never got within less than three points of Chino Valley’s lead in either the third or fourth quarters.

Down the stretch, the Tigers started playing the foul game but clutch free throws by Andrews, Rodriguez and Melissa Soto sealed the deal for the Cougars. Under first-year coach Matt Dunn, the Cougars finished the season with a 6-16 overall record and a 4-6 West Region record. Dunn said his team’s effort in Tuesday’s win over Kingman Academy could be a glimpse of what’s to come next season.

“About halfway through the season, we went on a streak. We won five games in a row and then we lost some tough ones … the girls didn’t have the drive,” Dunn said. “But tonight, the defense they played tonight was the defense I anticipated all year. So with that defense going forward, I think next year is going to be a fine year. I really do.”

As for Kingman Academy, they finished the regular season with a 15-16 overall record and a 6-5 West Region record, which was good enough for second place. Chino Valley finished in fifth place (second to last) while Northwest Christian ran away with the title with a 9-1 record.

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.

