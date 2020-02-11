Come celebrate Cruiser's Birthday, Feb. 13

It's Cruiser's birthday!

Cruiser is a sweet, three-legged dog from Pet Partners who loves kids and reading. He invites you to come celebrate his birthday with him after school from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Dewey-Humboldt Town Library, lower level, 2735 Corral St. on Thursday, Feb. 13.

Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult. Click here to register.

For more information, visit yavapailibrary.org/dewey, call 928-632-5049 or email Toria Hungerford at Toria.Hungerford@yavapai.us.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event.