Bouwmeester collapses on bench, Ducks-Blues postponed
NHL
ANAHEIM, Calif. — St. Louis defenseman Jay Bouwmeester collapsed on the bench during a break in play in the first period, prompting the Blues and Anaheim Ducks to postpone their game Tuesday night.
Bouwmeester appeared to be awake and alert as he was being transported out of the arena to a hospital.
Teammates immediately called for medical help after Bouwmeester slumped over with 7:50 left in the first period.
Bouwmeester appeared to be grabbing a drink of water when he began to slowly fall. Emergency medical personnel rushed to the Blues bench.
Ducks and Blues players gathered to see what was wrong before Bouwmeester was taken off the bench. Both teams then went back to their dressing rooms and the game was called off a few minutes later tied at 1.
The 36-year-old Bouwmeester is in his 17th NHL season and has for that time been known for his strong skating and conditioning. He helped the Blues win the Stanley Cup last season and won an Olympic gold medal with Canada in 2014.
Bouwmeester was skating in his 57th game this season, the 1,241st of his NHL career. He skated 1:20 in his last shift before collapsing and logged 5:34 of ice time in the game.
A native of Edmonton, Bouwmeester was a junior hockey star and was drafted third overall in 2002 by the Florida Panthers. He has played for Florida, Calgary and St. Louis.
The Blues in April signed the veteran defenseman to a $3.25 million, one-year deal for this season.
- Yavapai declared ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary County’
- Local life lost to opioids leaves an impact; relative of Morales seeks changes
- YCSO: 'We have no plans to accept prisoners' from state
- Need2Know: Local Walmarts no longer 24-hour stores; A-Nu-You! Sauna Boutique opens; Parke Place Apartments underway; Paloma Health online service; Northern Arizona, Tucson Elite unite
- Women, empowered, are fastest-growing segment of gun owners
- Prescott’s Kayla Mueller, her parents honored by President Trump in State of the Union
- Prescott to review 'Second Amendment Sanctuary City' resolution
- Update: 12-year-old PUSD student found safe
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 9, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 6, 2020
- ADOT: Lane restrictions, full closures coming for I-17 beginning Jan. 19
- Watch: Mountain lion caught on camera in Prescott
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Jan. 24, 2020
- Search underway in Belize for missing Prescott woman
- FBI takes over search for missing Prescott woman in Belize
- Hawks murder case featured in ‘20/20’ special
- 44 new defendants served by Arizona AG in fraud case against Prescott Valley eye surgeon
- WATCH: Jeep driven over Prescott car wash’s concrete barrier, rolls on Sheldon St.
- Will the former Sam’s Club in Prescott Valley ever be sold?
- Update: 12-year-old PUSD student found safe
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: