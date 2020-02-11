7 in 7: Beer Crawl, performing arts in mining towns, Reader’s Theater

Between the second annual Northern Arizona Beer Crawl, an Arizona Humanities lecture on performing arts in mining towns and Prescott Center for the Arts’ next Reader’s Theater performance, the quad-city area has a lot to do over the next week.

The Daily Courier offers a “7 in 7” look ahead, printed each Wednesday, of seven events happening around the Quad Cities during the next seven days. Here are several events to enjoy and learn from this week.

1 – Shuffle over to the Adult Center of Prescott at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, for a Valentine Dance Party with Chad and Marie Burson.

The event includes a rumba dance lesson from 7 to 8 p.m. and then the dance itself from 8 to 10 p.m. There will also be a chocolate exchange, so bring your favorite to share, and a rose for each lady present.

The Adult Center of Prescott is located at 1280 E. Rosser St.

2 – Crawl around downtown Prescott for the second annual Northern Arizona Beer Crawl from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15.

The event this year features 14 local bars and breweries all featuring Northern Arizona-based craft beers. General admission for the event is $20 in advance and $30 on the day of and includes an eight-ounce commemorative sampler cup, an exclusive price of $2 per beer at each participating establishment, a pretzel necklace and a commemorative beanie with the logo and year available for the first 400 tickets sold.

There is also a VIP Experience that is $80 and includes the above as well as a beer pairing dinner featuring all Prescott area-based beers, mead and cider at the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center Friday third floor Friday evening, Feb. 14, from 6 to 9 p.m. as well as a post crawl feast from 5 to 7 p.m. at The Barley Hound.

To purchase tickets or for more information about the event, as well as a list of all participating locations and their featured craft beers, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/naz-craft-beer-crawl-2020-tickets-88560905051.

The Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center is located at 117 E. Gurley St. The Barley Hound is located at 234 South Cortez St.

3 – Head to the Phippen Museum for a Saturday, Feb. 15, presentation by Chris Glenn and Sandy Sunseri from the Arizona Humanities titled “Chiles & Chocolates: Sweet & Spicy Foods in the American Southwest.”

The 1 p.m. talk will explore how early people used Southwestern food favorites, as well as how those have evolved and spread to all corners of the world. They will also touch on how chiles and chocolates became identity markers in gender roles and relationships, essential in rituals and religious customs, popular in aesthetic fashions and lifestyles, and how they changed through time and space.



4 – Explore the arts in mining towns with an Arizona Humanities Lecture at the Prescott Public Library Sunday, Feb. 16, titled “Honky Tonks, Brothels and Mining Camps in Old Arizona.”

Dr. Jay Craváth, Ph.D, a composer, writer and scholar in the field of music and Indigenous studies, will feature stories and music of a time when performing live was the only way to enjoy the arts. In pioneer Arizona, some of the best places to experience the performing arts were in the mining towns, and from the early popular music of ragtime and minstrelsy during the forming of these communities, evolved orchestras, opera and glee clubs.

The Prescott Public Library is located at 215 E. Goodwin St.

5 – Come together for Prescott Center for the Arts’ next Reader’s Theater performance of Lawrence Roman’s “Alone Together,” directed by Tina Boden-Blake. The show chronicles one middle-aged couple’s frustrated attempts to deal with a modern-day plague: an infestation of adult offspring.

“Alone Together” will be at Stage Too, in the alley behind Prescott Center for the Arts located at 208 N. Marina St., at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, and 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, and at Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd, at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16.

The event is free, with a $5 suggested donation at the door.

6 – Hear five Prescott artists share their stories of a life in the arts at the Prescott Arts Journey’s Master Artist Workshop presents “Speaking of the Arts” at the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center Wednesday, Feb. 19.

Held from 3 to 5 p.m., the artists will tell stories of growth, challenges and successes along their creative paths. To be successful as artists, they are consumed with making art, making things happen and then taking care of the business of what’s happening. Their focus remains on sharing the results of their efforts. Artists do not often get a chance to reflect on their journeys of growth and change as artists. Rather, their art is a reflection of that growth and change. They also don’t get a chance to share their “journey story” with others.

The event is free to attend. The Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center is located at 117 E. Gurley St.

7 - Step up to the microphone at Arizona Wordsmith’s Open Mic Night at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, in the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center’s third floor Sundance Room.

An opportunity for prose writers to be heard and make their stories come alive, writers of fiction, nonfiction and memoir are invited to share their original work. Reading time is limited to 10 minutes and names will be drawn to determine the order and number of readers. There will be no poetry or music. Readings will go for one hour followed by time for meeting and greeting. Admission is $5 at the door. The Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center is located at 117 E. Gurley St. For more information, email writers@azwordsmith.org.

