Yavapai Amateur Radio Club offering free class

Not only a hobby, amateur radio has proven itself valuable in local and national emergencies and disasters. Are you ready to get licensed? The Yavapai Amateur Radio Club is offering a free class for people who want their entry-level license. The classes will be Feb. 22 and 29 at the Univ. of AZ Extension Building at the Prescott Rodeo Grounds. For details and to register for the class, visit https://www.w7yrc.org/ham-licensing-class-registration/

Following the class, license testing will be offered on March 14 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Later-Day Saints, 7073 Pronghorn Ranch Parkway, in Prescott Valley. For more information or to pre-register for the test (strongly recommended), visit www.w7yrc.org/arrl-vec/

For more information, visit www.w7yrc.org .

