OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Feb. 10
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Yavapai Amateur Radio Club offering free class

The Yavapai Amateur Radio Club is offering a free class for people who want their entry-level license. (Courier, file)

The Yavapai Amateur Radio Club is offering a free class for people who want their entry-level license. (Courier, file)

Originally Published: February 10, 2020 7:41 p.m.

Not only a hobby, amateur radio has proven itself valuable in local and national emergencies and disasters. Are you ready to get licensed? The Yavapai Amateur Radio Club is offering a free class for people who want their entry-level license. The classes will be Feb. 22 and 29 at the Univ. of AZ Extension Building at the Prescott Rodeo Grounds. For details and to register for the class, visit https://www.w7yrc.org/ham-licensing-class-registration/

Following the class, license testing will be offered on March 14 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Later-Day Saints, 7073 Pronghorn Ranch Parkway, in Prescott Valley. For more information or to pre-register for the test (strongly recommended), visit www.w7yrc.org/arrl-vec/

For more information, visit www.w7yrc.org .

Information provided by the Yavapai Amateur Radio Club.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Amateur radio technician two day class and test
Class offers training for amateur radio license
Ham radio licensing test offered Nov. 11
Ham radio licensing test set for March 11
Ham radio licensing test set for Sept. 9

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries