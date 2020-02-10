OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Feb. 10
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Prescott Monday

Originally Published: February 10, 2020 7:34 p.m.

On Feb. 10, 2020 at approximately 7:27 a.m., Prescott Police and EMS personnel responded to the area of Ruth and Whipple streets, after receiving reports of a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle.

The responding team determined that the pedestrian, a 94-year-old Prescott resident had been walking eastbound through the crosswalk at the intersection of Ruth and Whipple streets. As she was crossing she was struck by Toyota Tacoma driven by a 63-year-old Prescott resident.

Members of the Prescott Police Department Traffic Safety team responded to investigate and learned that the male driver had been making a right turn from Ruth Street onto Whipple Street when he struck the woman, causing her to fall to the ground.

Investigators learned that the vehicle was traveling at a slow speed at the time of the impact.

The female pedestrian was transported to YRMC West and was quickly flown to a valley area hospital with serious injuries. Her current condition is unknown.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause and any contributing factors to the collision, however, officers do not believed the driver was impaired.

Both westbound lanes of traffic on Whipple Street were shut down for a period of time as officers gathered evidence and processed the scene, however traffic was diverted to allow for westbound travel through the area during this time. No further information was immediately available.

Information provided by the Prescott Police Department.

