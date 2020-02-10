Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Prescott Monday
On Feb. 10, 2020 at approximately 7:27 a.m., Prescott Police and EMS personnel responded to the area of Ruth and Whipple streets, after receiving reports of a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle.
The responding team determined that the pedestrian, a 94-year-old Prescott resident had been walking eastbound through the crosswalk at the intersection of Ruth and Whipple streets. As she was crossing she was struck by Toyota Tacoma driven by a 63-year-old Prescott resident.
Members of the Prescott Police Department Traffic Safety team responded to investigate and learned that the male driver had been making a right turn from Ruth Street onto Whipple Street when he struck the woman, causing her to fall to the ground.
Investigators learned that the vehicle was traveling at a slow speed at the time of the impact.
The female pedestrian was transported to YRMC West and was quickly flown to a valley area hospital with serious injuries. Her current condition is unknown.
Investigators are still working to determine the cause and any contributing factors to the collision, however, officers do not believed the driver was impaired.
Both westbound lanes of traffic on Whipple Street were shut down for a period of time as officers gathered evidence and processed the scene, however traffic was diverted to allow for westbound travel through the area during this time. No further information was immediately available.
Information provided by the Prescott Police Department.
- Yavapai declared ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary County’
- Local life lost to opioids leaves an impact; relative of Morales seeks changes
- YCSO: 'We have no plans to accept prisoners' from state
- Need2Know: Local Walmarts no longer 24-hour stores; A-Nu-You! Sauna Boutique opens; Parke Place Apartments underway; Paloma Health online service; Northern Arizona, Tucson Elite unite
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 3, 2020
- Prescott’s Kayla Mueller, her parents honored by President Trump in State of the Union
- Women, empowered, are fastest-growing segment of gun owners
- Update: 12-year-old PUSD student found safe
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 6, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 9, 2020
- ADOT: Lane restrictions, full closures coming for I-17 beginning Jan. 19
- Watch: Mountain lion caught on camera in Prescott
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Jan. 24, 2020
- Search underway in Belize for missing Prescott woman
- FBI takes over search for missing Prescott woman in Belize
- Hawks murder case featured in ‘20/20’ special
- 44 new defendants served by Arizona AG in fraud case against Prescott Valley eye surgeon
- WATCH: Jeep driven over Prescott car wash’s concrete barrier, rolls on Sheldon St.
- Will the former Sam’s Club in Prescott Valley ever be sold?
- Update: 12-year-old PUSD student found safe
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: