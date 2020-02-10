Sedona fraud suspect arrested in Texas after months of running from authorities

Wanted felon Krista Cline, 42, from Sedona was arrested in Texas late Sunday, Feb. 9, after being on the run for several months, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO).

Between November of 2014 and May of 2017, Cline was acting as a fiduciary for several special-needs clients.



Over those years, she transferred funds from clients’ accounts to her personal account that were not owed to her. The total loss to the clients was about $174,600. She continued to take funds from some of her clients even after they had passed.

Cline was arrested and released on these charges in 2017. She then failed to appear in court for the subsequent hearings and a jury trial that took place on Oct. 16, 2019. The jury found her guilty of fraud schemes and theft for stealing money from two of her clients, the Courier reported in late October.

Warrants for Cline’s arrest were issued and a detective with the YCSO diligently tracked her movements as she fled across the U.S., said Chris Wilson, a spokesperson for the YCSO.

The detective found out Cline was in Kaufman County, Texas, and alerted authorities there. The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office ended up making the arrest.

As of Monday morning, Feb. 10, Cline was being held without bond in the Kaufman County Jail awaiting extradition back to Yavapai County.

“Anyone who targets the elderly/vulnerable of our county – the treasures of our community – will be relentlessly investigated, pursued, and brought to justice,” Wilson said.

