Report: DPS trooper shot with BB gun in Black Canyon City

According to a Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office report, a trooper from the Arizona Department of Public Safety was shot in the chest with a BB gun on Monday night.

On Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, just before 6 p.m., DPS troopers were asked by the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office to assist and respond to a domestic violence call in the 19000 block of East Spencer Street, Black Canyon City. YCSO deputies were delayed due to other priority calls.

The initial 911 report stated that a drunk woman attempted to shoot another woman in the household with a BB gun.

While troopers were at the residence, the female suspect reportedly fired the BB gun at one of the troopers in the chest. The report stated that the female suspect was successfully Tased and then taken into custody. The trooper was not injured.



The suspect, a 61-year-old woman, was transported to a local hospital as a precaution related to her intoxication. She is facing multiple criminal charges involving domestic violence and aggravated assault.

No further information was available.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.