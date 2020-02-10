OFFERS
Prescott plans for large crowd at Feb. 11 City Council meeting

The Prescott City Council will discuss a resolution which would declare Prescott a Second Amendment Sanctuary City to protect gun owners’ rights. (Courier, file)

Originally Published: February 10, 2020 9:49 p.m.

Updated as of Monday, February 10, 2020 10 PM

Due to a vote on a resolution that would support Prescott as a Second Amendment Sanctuary City, staffers are planning for a considerable turnout at the City Council meeting at 3 p.m. today, Feb. 11.

Staffers stated in a news release on Feb. 10 that they will try to accommodate as many residents as possible at City Hall, 201 S. Cortez St., although the meeting can be viewed from home on the internet.

The item of interest on the regular agenda is consideration by the council to adopt Resolution 2020-1734, which would declare Prescott a Second Amendment Sanctuary City to further protect gun owners’ rights.

“Obviously the city will make every accommodation possible for people who were expecting to attend the meeting,” Prescott Community Outreach Manager John Heiney said.

Council Chambers has a legal capacity of 150 people. City staffers say they have made arrangements to place overflow crowds in the Prescott Public Library Founder’s Suite, 215 E. Goodwin St., which can hold 110 people.

“We ask that everyone be mindful of the fact that City Hall will be conducting regular business during the meeting, and that attendees allow citizens to come and go freely as needed,” the news release adds.

What follows are some parameters for the meeting, per the news release:

• The city has a longstanding prohibition on firearms in city buildings. Therefore, residents are encouraged to find an alternative to arriving at city complexes with a weapon, as storage options are limited. Heiney said your entry into the meeting will be delayed if you bring a firearm.

• Public comment will be allowed for a two-minute maximum per person. Anyone who wants to speak must complete a comment card, which will be available inside Council Chambers. Total public comment time will be limited to 30 minutes, at the mayor’s discretion.

• The city will not allow signs, banners or backpacks inside City Hall because of safety reasons.

• A study session begins at 2:30 p.m., with the voting session starting at 3 p.m. If people arrive before 3 p.m., city staffers ask that they remain in the hallway until the voting session begins. If people choose to enter the study session, staffers ask that they are as quiet as possible so as not to disrupt the meeting.

• There are two large screens in the City Hall lobby. City staffers ask that viewers be aware that City Hall is open for regular business, and that they do not obstruct ingress and egress points.

For those who want to view the meeting remotely, here are some options, per the city:

• Watch the meeting live on Channel 64 or stream it live via Prescott Media Center at: prescottmediacenter.org/;

• Watch the meeting on Facebook Live at Prescott Media Center at: www.facebook.com/prescottmediacenter/;

• Watch the meeting live on the City of Prescott website at: prescott.12milesout.com/live-video; or

• Go back to watch the meeting anytime at: prescottmediacenter.org/.

To read the City Council’s full meeting agenda or to contact the city via email about the sanctuary city issue, visit prescott-az.gov.

Information provided by the City of Prescott.

