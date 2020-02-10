Obituary: Joseph David 'Joe' Clyne

Joseph David “Joe” Clyne died February 1, 2020 in Prescott, Arizona. Born Oct 3, 1929 to Joseph N. and Margaret Minneman Clyne in St. Louis. Mo. He was the oldest of six children. Joe served with the U.S. Navy Seabees during the Korean War. He married Sue, his wife of 64 years. Joe attended Purdue University graduating with honors with a B.S. in Metallurgical Engineering, then to Arizona State University for Business Management. His career with Motorola in Scottsdale, Arizona was very successful with positions in engineering and management where he retired in 1988. Sue and Joe moved to Prescott, Arizona where he helped build and remodel six of their homes in the area. He also worked with the Forest Service during fire seasons and enjoyed volunteering with the Yavapai Regional Medical Hospital and the Prescott Police Department. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, golfing, woodworking, landscaping and snacking.

Preceding him in death were his daughter, Linda; sister, Suzanne and brothers, Alan and Phil. He is survived by his loving wife, Sue; son Alan and wife, Shannon, daughter Tina West and her husband Troy, two sisters; Jane and Kathy, grandchildren; Josh, Jennah, Madison, Morgan, Tristan, Valerie and four great grandchildren.



A memorial mass will be at Sacred Heart Church in Prescott, on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 11:00. Friends and family are invited to a luncheon immediately following service. In lieu of flowers and to honor Joe, please donate to https://www.usvetsinc.org/prescott .

Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Home assisted with the arrangements and a private interment will be at Mountain View Cemetery in Prescott.



Information provided by survivors.