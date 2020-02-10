OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Feb. 11
Weather  37.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

No. 24 Texas Tech returns to Top 25 with 88-42 win over TCU
College Basketball

TCU's PJ Fuller (4) dribbles around Texas Tech's Chris Clarke (44) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

TCU's PJ Fuller (4) dribbles around Texas Tech's Chris Clarke (44) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: February 10, 2020 10:46 p.m.

LUBBOCK, Texas — Davide Moretti and Jahmi'us Ramsey each had 17 points and No. 24 Texas Tech made a season-high 13 3-pointers while leading throughout in an 88-42 win over turnover-plagued TCU on Monday night.

Moretti made a 3 on the first shot of the game, after TCU's first turnover, to put the Red Raiders (16-8, 7-4 Big 12) ahead to stay. Kyler Edwards also had four 3s while scoring 14 points.

Kevin McCullar and TJ Holyfield each had 10 points for the Red Raiders, who moved back into the Top 25 earlier Monday following a two-week absence. They have won three in a row since three losses in their previous four games, and this was their largest margin of victory ever in a Big 12 game.

TCU (13-11, 4-7) had six turnovers, three by standout guard Desmond Bane, in the first 3:10 of the game. Those miscues led to 10 Texas Tech points, and the Frogs were already down 11-2 by then. Their only field goal attempt in that stretch was a layup by 6-foot-11 center Kevin Samuel two days after he was scoreless in a home loss to No. 3 Kansas.

The Horned Frogs have lost six in a row since a 65-54 win over Texas Tech at home three weeks ago. They have lost eight of nine overall since starting 3-0 in Big 12 play.

Texas Tech scored 33 points off 20 TCU turnovers. The Red Raiders, who had only six turnovers in the game, shot 60.4% (32 of 53) overall from the field and 59.1% (13 of 22) on 3s.

Edwards, Holyfield and Moretti were already in double figures by halftime, when Tech led 45-20.

Jaire Grayer had 10 points and was the player in double figures for the Frogs.

BIG PICTURE

TCU: Coach Jamie Dixon's team played its third game in six days and dropped to 1-6 on the road. The Frogs have been held to fewer than 60 points in four consecutive games, and this was the second game in a row to be stuck in the 40s.

Texas Tech: Two days after falling behind by 16 points at Texas before coming back to win, the Red Raiders led by 16 midway through the first half against TCU and kept building on that lead. They led by as many as 27 before halftime.

UP NEXT

TCU is home against Kansas State.

Texas Tech plays three of its next four games on the road, starting Saturday at Oklahoma State.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

NCAA Tourney: Texas Tech, Virginia off to Final Four after wins
Williamson helps No. 2 Duke top unbeaten Texas Tech
Preview: Texas Tech and Arizona expected to produce high-scoring game
Mooney, Red Raiders D clamp down on Michigan State for spot in final
Top 25: Jerome, Hunter help No. 2 Virginia blow out Georgia Tech

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries