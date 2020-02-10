New Prescott Valley water tank to hold 2 million gallons
Updated as of Monday, February 10, 2020 10:03 PM
Prescott Valley Town Council members, Town Utilities and Public Works staff, along with CivilTech Engineering, recently toured the Town’s new water tank that stands south of the StoneRidge subdivision.
The tank, which holds two million gallons of drinking water, will operate in unison with the Granite View Tank located behind Home Depot. It will serve the StoneRidge subdivision and will act as a supplemental water supply to the downtown area and businesses along Highway 69.
The total cost for the StoneRidge Water Tank is $3 million. The tank is 105 feet in diameter and 32 feet high. In the event of a water emergency, the tank can provide water to all of StoneRidge for eight days. The tank can provide 40 GPCD (gallons per capita per day) of the town’s 100.2 GPCD.
This project, a joint effort between the Town of Prescott Valley and CivilTech Engineering, will be in use by mid-March 2020.
For more information, please call Public Works at (928) 759-3070.
Information provided by the Town of Prescott Valley.
