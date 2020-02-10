Massive firework shot over Colorado breaks world record
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. — A massive firework launched over a Colorado ski resort town has set a record for the world’s largest aerial firework.
The 2,800-pound (1,270-kilogram) shell flew 2,200 feet (671 meters) above the Steamboat Springs Winter Carnival before it burst, turning the sky bright red and drawing gasps from the crowd, The Steamboat Pilot & Today reported.
Tim Borden of Steamboat Springs headed the team that developed the firework over seven years. Borden first attempted to set the world record last year, but failed when the shell exploded inside the mortar without lifting off the ground, the newspaper reported.
