OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Feb. 11
Weather  37.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Massive firework shot over Colorado breaks world record

In this Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 photo, a firework launched over Colorado ski resort town of Steamboat Springs explodes Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. The firework has set a record as the world's largest aerial firework. The 2,800-pound shell flew 2,200 feet above the Steamboat Springs Winter Carnival before it burst on Saturday night. Guinness World Records representatives witnessed and certified the record. (AP Photo/Steve Caulk)

In this Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 photo, a firework launched over Colorado ski resort town of Steamboat Springs explodes Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. The firework has set a record as the world's largest aerial firework. The 2,800-pound shell flew 2,200 feet above the Steamboat Springs Winter Carnival before it burst on Saturday night. Guinness World Records representatives witnessed and certified the record. (AP Photo/Steve Caulk)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: February 10, 2020 11:55 p.m.

photo

In this Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 photo, a firework launched over Colorado ski resort town Steamboat Springs Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. The firework has set a record as the world's largest aerial firework. The 2,800-pound shell flew 2,200 feet above the Steamboat Springs Winter Carnival before it burst on Saturday night. Guinness World Records representatives witnessed and certified the record. (Derek Maiolo /Steamboat Pilot & Today via AP)

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. — A massive firework launched over a Colorado ski resort town has set a record for the world’s largest aerial firework.

The 2,800-pound (1,270-kilogram) shell flew 2,200 feet (671 meters) above the Steamboat Springs Winter Carnival before it burst, turning the sky bright red and drawing gasps from the crowd, The Steamboat Pilot & Today reported.

Tim Borden of Steamboat Springs headed the team that developed the firework over seven years. Borden first attempted to set the world record last year, but failed when the shell exploded inside the mortar without lifting off the ground, the newspaper reported.

A massive firework launched over a Colorado ski resort town has set a record for the world’s largest aerial firework.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Chino primes for July 4 blast
Chino Valley may have only local fireworks exhibition
Chino Valley will go ahead with July 4 fireworks
Fireworks a go despite citizen objections<BR>
Fireworks a go despite citizen objections<BR>

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries