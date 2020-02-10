OFFERS
Letter: Shame on them

Originally Published: February 10, 2020 7:52 p.m.

Editor: Shame On Prescott’s City Council and Planning and Zoning Commission.

The council, along with Planning and Zoning, failed the residents of not only Prescott, but also the quad-city area when they failed to establish common- sense housing density within the Deep Well Ranch subdivision.

In my opinion, Dorn Homes has taken the term, Dense Pact Housing to a new ugly low level. When we moved into Prescott’s Pinion Oaks development almost 17 years ago, Prescott was a beautiful community with well-thought-out developments with beautiful homes and properties. All one has to do is ride North on Willow Creek Road and see the unbelievable dense-pack development call Saddle Wood. Tiny, lookalike homes jammed on top of one another, not to mention jammed on top of the streets.

Now it appears that Saddle Wood will be on the West side of Willow Creek Road, as land clearing is under way. Had the Prescott City Council and the Planning and Zoning Commission set the minimum lot size within Deep Well Ranch Development to a minimum one-half acre and no block walls to define property lines, the ugliness that is Saddle Wood would not be the eyesore that it is today and for many years to come. Had the Council and P&Z done their job using common sense when they had the chance this disastrous track called Saddle Wood would not be the ugly black eye that Prescott now has on its reputation.

Edward Lynch

Chino Valley

