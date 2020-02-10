Letter: Poor argument

Editor: Re: Jan Brewer column. Gov. Brewer applauds what President Trump is doing on our southern border. Perhaps she and Mr. Trump do not remember what President Ronald Reagan said, “Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall!” President Trump tried to get Mexico to build a very similar wall. They would not do it, so he decided to do it anyway, partly by diverting military funds from other much-needed projects.

Ms. Brewer states “a country without borders is not a country.” If by that she means fortified borders, then I presume France and Germany are not countries at all. Most developed nations do not have fortified border walls.

Ms. Brewer infers that economic migrants should be barred from entering the U.S. Only valid victims of persecution should be admitted. Does she not understand that the vast majority of past immigrants came here because of economic reasons. Being the son of an immigrant mother, I can attest to the fact that she and my relatives and all the other Dutch folks who came here after WWII came here to make better lives for themselves. In striving for financial security they have added much to the economic success of our country.

Ms. Brewer also states that President Trump has forced the migrants to wait “in other safe countries.” Maybe she should go live with them for a couple of weeks. She may change her definition of “safe.” Immigrants have been the lifeblood of our country. Unless Ms. Brewer is a Native American, she might not be here were it not for immigration!

David Beno

Prescott Valley