OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Feb. 10
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Letter: Poor argument

Originally Published: February 10, 2020 7:54 p.m.

Editor: Re: Jan Brewer column. Gov. Brewer applauds what President Trump is doing on our southern border. Perhaps she and Mr. Trump do not remember what President Ronald Reagan said, “Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall!” President Trump tried to get Mexico to build a very similar wall. They would not do it, so he decided to do it anyway, partly by diverting military funds from other much-needed projects.

Ms. Brewer states “a country without borders is not a country.” If by that she means fortified borders, then I presume France and Germany are not countries at all. Most developed nations do not have fortified border walls.

Ms. Brewer infers that economic migrants should be barred from entering the U.S. Only valid victims of persecution should be admitted. Does she not understand that the vast majority of past immigrants came here because of economic reasons. Being the son of an immigrant mother, I can attest to the fact that she and my relatives and all the other Dutch folks who came here after WWII came here to make better lives for themselves. In striving for financial security they have added much to the economic success of our country.

Ms. Brewer also states that President Trump has forced the migrants to wait “in other safe countries.” Maybe she should go live with them for a couple of weeks. She may change her definition of “safe.” Immigrants have been the lifeblood of our country. Unless Ms. Brewer is a Native American, she might not be here were it not for immigration!

David Beno

Prescott Valley

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Brewer: Most important work on border isn’t as visible as the wall
Brewer: The border wall and illegal immigration
U.S.: 'Everything on table' to block migrants at border
'Our country is full': Trump says migrants straining system
Trump threatens to shut Mexico border - 'not kidding around'

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries