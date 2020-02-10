Learn to balance the body and mind at 'Shing Yi & Ba Gua,' Feb. 12
Updated as of Monday, February 10, 2020 5:21 PM
Come attend a "Shing Yi & Ba Gua” class at the Prescott Valley Civic Center Activity Room (3rd floor), 7501 E. Skoog Blvd. from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12.
Similar to Tai Chi, Shing Yi is an internal martial art that focuses on the five elements for moving meditation (wood, fire, earth, metal and water). Each element represents a particular organ in the body. When done correctly the practicing of the five elements can refine one's body and mind. Students will learn the proper movements, alignment and how to incorporate breathing with movements.
For those interested the class will also teach Ba Gua which is another internal arts form. Ba Gau is also based on the principles of movement and stillness, opening and closing, expanding and contracting, rising and falling, crossing and turning.
The first class is Free then the cost is $10 per class.
Click here to register and for more information.
