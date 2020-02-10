OFFERS
FTC Warning: Coronavirus scammers using fake emails, websites, social media

The Federal Trade Commission issued a warning Monday that scammers are setting up websites to sell bogus products, and using fake emails, texts, and social media posts. The email may look official and include logos for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO).

Originally Published: February 10, 2020 1:24 p.m.

Scammers are taking advantage of fears surrounding the Coronavirus.

The Federal Trade Commission issued a warning Monday that scammers are setting up websites to sell bogus products, and using fake emails, texts, and social media posts as a ruse to take your money and get your personal information.

"The emails and posts may be promoting awareness and prevention tips, and fake information about cases in your neighborhood," the FTC said in a blog post. "They also may be asking you to donate to victims, offering advice on unproven treatments, or contain malicious email attachments."

Here are some tips to help you keep the scammers at bay:

Don’t click on links from sources you don’t know. It could download a virus onto your computer or device. Make sure the anti-malware and anti-virus software on your computer is up to date.

• Watch for emails claiming to be from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) or experts saying that have information about the virus. For the most up-to-date information about the Coronavirus, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO).

• Ignore online offers for vaccinations. If you see ads touting prevention, treatment, or cure claims for the Coronavirus, ask yourself: if there’s been a medical breakthrough, would you be hearing about it for the first time through an ad or sales pitch?

• Do your homework when it comes to donations, whether through charities or crowdfunding sites. Don’t let anyone rush you into making a donation. If someone wants donations in cash, by gift card, or by wiring money, don’t do it.

• Be alert to “investment opportunities.” The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is warning people about online promotions, including on social media, claiming that the products or services of publicly-traded companies can prevent, detect, or cure coronavirus and that the stock of these companies will dramatically increase in value as a result.

Want more information on the latest scams? Sign up for the FTC's consumer alerts. If you come across any suspicious claims, report them to the FTC at ftc.gov/complaint.

How to File a Complaint with the Federal Trade Commission by FTCvideos

Information provided by Colleen Tressler, Consumer Education Specialist, FTC

