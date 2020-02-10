OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Feb. 10
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Coyotes rally for 3-2 win over Canadiens
NHL

Arizona Coyotes left wing Taylor Hall (91) celebrates with teammate Alex Goligoski (33) after scoring the second goal against the Montreal Canadiens during second period NHL hockey action, Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 in Montreal. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)

Arizona Coyotes left wing Taylor Hall (91) celebrates with teammate Alex Goligoski (33) after scoring the second goal against the Montreal Canadiens during second period NHL hockey action, Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 in Montreal. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: February 10, 2020 9:25 p.m.

MONTREAL — Jakob Chychrun scored a tiebreaking power-play goal with a minute left, and the Arizona Coyotes topped the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 on Monday night.

Derek Stepan and Taylor Hall also scored for the Coyotes (28-23-7), who scored three unanswered goals after going down 2-0 early. Antti Raanta made 26 saves.

Jake Evans and Brendan Gallagher scored for the Canadiens (27-24-7), who had won three in a row. Carey Price stopped 31 shots.

The Canadiens remain five points behind the idle Toronto Maple Leafs for third place in the Atlantic Division. The Leafs have two games in hand.

With Joel Armia in the box for hooking, Chychrun beat Price with a slap shot from the point for his 12th on the season. Arizona finished 1 for 6 with the man advantage.

The Coyotes had dropped seven of eight.

It was a dream start for the Canadiens, who scored twice on four shots on Raanta inside two minutes in an end-to-end first period.

It took just 51 seconds for Evans to find the back of the net. He got his first NHL goal when he jumped on Nick Cousins' rebound.

Gallagher made it 2-0 a minute later, scoring his fourth goal since returning from a head injury on Jan. 9. The winger's initial shot was blocked by defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson, but he adeptly jumped on his own rebound.

Arizona got one back on Stepan's ninth of the year at 5:08 of the first. Price whiffed on the wrist shot.

A brawl at the end of the period, sparked by Oliver Ekman-Larsson cross-checking Nick Suzuki in the face, set the stage for a penalty-filled second period.

The Canadiens failed to score on a two-minute 5-on-3 power play. They finished the game 0 for 6 with the man advantage.

Despite Montreal's power-play opportunities, the Coyotes outshot the Canadiens 17-3 in the second period. Arizona was rewarded with Hall's equalizer at 16:36. Hall has 20 points in 23 games since joining Arizona.

Montreal's Phillip Danault took a puck to the mouth in the second period on a deflection. He left the game and did not return.

NOTES: Montreal D Shea Weber missed a third straight game with a lower-body injury. The captain will not travel for upcoming games in Boston and Pittsburgh. ... Super Bowl champion Laurent Duvernay-Tardif of the Kansas City Chiefs attended the game. ... Defenseman Brett Kulak played his 100th game with the Canadiens. ... Montreal beat Arizona 4-1 on Oct. 30.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Price stops 33 shots in Canadiens' 4-1 win over Coyotes
Perlini, Keller power Coyotes to third straight win
Coyotes win first regulation game
Garland, Raanta help Coyotes blank Kings 3-0
Carey Price makes 27 saves, Canadiens beat Coyotes 5-2

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries