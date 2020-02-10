Come work on crafts at Crafternoon, Feb. 13
Originally Published: February 10, 2020 5:26 p.m.
Come to "Crafternoon" and work on your own crafts, learn a new craft or help out with weekly craft projects at the Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 Skoog Blvd., YA Art Room from 3 to 4 p.m. every Thursday through Aug. 20, 2020.
Learn to sew, paint, use the button making machine or printing press. This is a great time to learn a new skill or just hang out with other crafty people.
This is a free program. No registration required. For more information visit pvlib.net.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.
Most Read
- Yavapai declared ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary County’
- Local life lost to opioids leaves an impact; relative of Morales seeks changes
- YCSO: 'We have no plans to accept prisoners' from state
- Need2Know: Local Walmarts no longer 24-hour stores; A-Nu-You! Sauna Boutique opens; Parke Place Apartments underway; Paloma Health online service; Northern Arizona, Tucson Elite unite
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 3, 2020
- Prescott’s Kayla Mueller, her parents honored by President Trump in State of the Union
- Update: 12-year-old PUSD student found safe
- Women, empowered, are fastest-growing segment of gun owners
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 6, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 2, 2020
- ADOT: Lane restrictions, full closures coming for I-17 beginning Jan. 19
- Watch: Mountain lion caught on camera in Prescott
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Jan. 24, 2020
- Search underway in Belize for missing Prescott woman
- FBI takes over search for missing Prescott woman in Belize
- Hawks murder case featured in ‘20/20’ special
- 44 new defendants served by Arizona AG in fraud case against Prescott Valley eye surgeon
- Will the former Sam’s Club in Prescott Valley ever be sold?
- WATCH: Jeep driven over Prescott car wash’s concrete barrier, rolls on Sheldon St.
- Update: 12-year-old PUSD student found safe
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: