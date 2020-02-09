OFFERS
Sun, Feb. 09

Witucki: Lomography a blast from photography's past

By Steve Witucki
Originally Published: February 9, 2020 7:21 p.m.

Here at the Daily Courier, we strive to publish the best photographs possible. It isn’t always easy, even in this age of digital photography. Those of us who have worked in photography for many years could tell you painful stories about the time the film fell out of the camera and the pictures were destroyed. Or how about the time the flash bulb went out, and the pictures were too dark? These were relatively common things that amateur (and many professional) photographers had to put up with. But could it be that those bad old days are making a comeback — for artistic reasons?

I recently learned about something called “Lomography.” One website described it better than I could: “Lomography is the art of using low-tech, plastic toy cameras to capture images that are quaintly blurred, over-saturated with color, quirky and unique.”

It apparently began when two students purchased a relatively cheap camera at a shop in Prague. The pictures they eventually developed were often blurry and had those strange photo issues that we older folks remember very well — the funny lights in pictures, the washed-out colors, etc. But rather than getting upset, the students very much liked what they saw.

As an aside, does anyone remember when photo places would develop a rather blurry photo and put a little sticker on it that said, “No charge, best print possible?” Boy, I wish I had kept some of those. They’re collector’s items now. Today, if you go to the store and print out a blurry picture, they’ll probably charge you for it. Hey, you chose to print it out, didn’t you?

Anyway, the students began to promote not only the camera, but the renegade style of photography that made the pictures possible. Their rules of thumb include some suggestions that can apply no matter what kind of photography you prefer. Carry your camera with you everywhere you go. Don’t overthink your shot. Be open-minded toward your subject. Come in close to your subject. Don’t have high expectations for the results. Just enjoy them. (Those results have actually produced a few art exhibits dedicated to the style of Lomography.)

Lomography photos obviously aren’t for every situation. But I think many of us can remember at least one photo in our lives that we kept even though it wasn’t perfect. A blurry wedding or party photo can still be a treasure in spite of its shortcomings. I like the idea that a photo doesn’t have to be absolutely perfect to be artistically pleasing — or important. I also like the idea of presenting a few imperfect photos once in a while, if only as a history lesson for young photographers.

Thanks to Lomography, I’ve begun to realize that maybe I’m not such a bad photographer after all.

Steve Witucki is community editor for The Daily Courier of the Prescott News Network. Email him at switucki@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 1104.

