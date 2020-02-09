Prescott 'Smoki' museum now the Museum of Indigenous People

On Thursday, Dec. 12, a cold winter wind swept through Prescott, blowing down the “Smoki Museum” sign on Gurley Street just after the museum’s Board of Trustees unanimously voted to approve the museum’s new name.

As of today, Feb. 10, the museum is now known as the Museum of Indigenous People, a change that Executive Director Cindy Gresser said has been a long time coming. They have been talking about it as an institution for more than 16 or 17 years, Gresser said.

“Even as we made changes back when I was president of the board and we were doing the Smoki People exhibit, we were doing the film ‘Borrowed Dances.” Even at that time people were saying ‘change the name, that’ll be a step in the right direction,” she said. “Two important things happened. We did what’s called an (American Association of Museums) assessment study and our Native American Advisory Committee at that time said ‘you have a story to tell and you have to tell it from both sides, not just from one, not just from the other. Everybody has to have a voice in this.’ And so we did.”

That story was told through the exhibit, the film, special exhibits, lectures and classes, Gresser said. Everyone who has lived in Prescott for more than five years probably knows that story, and it’s time to move on because the Smoki People are not who the museum is about anymore, she said.

The Smoki People were a small group of residents who came together to save the rodeo from financial disaster in 1921, according to a news release from Gresser. For nearly 70 years they performed imitations of Native dance and ceremony, stopping the performances in 1990 amidst protest and aging members. Since 1935, the museum, which has housed cultural resources gifted to the institution, has opened its doors to thousands of people with the purpose of educating about Native cultures of the past and present. For 85 years, its leadership has sought to make it a better place in all aspects.

A lesson was taken from the Wheelwright Museum of the American Indian in Santa Fe. It started as a repository of Navajo ceremonial items, and once they had been repatriated to the Navajo People, they still had valuable resources to share and educate the public.

“After several iterations, a new name solidified their purpose and goals,” the release stated. “Development of our new name came about through a series of meetings with members of our Native Advisory Committee, native board members, staff, community leaders and marketing professionals. Words like ‘native,’ ‘indigenous,’ ‘Indian’ and many more required careful and thoughtful discussion. We acknowledge our presence upon the land of the Yavapai People and honor their culture. Our cultural resource materials are about many different cultures over a vast time period, from California to Texas and Colorado to Mexico.”

The new name is reflective of the direction the museum is going, said Assistant Director Manuel Lucero (Cherokee). If the Smoki People really meant to do good and well by the native people, this is the way to do it, Lucero said in a follow-up interview.

“Not through mimicry, but through respect and understanding, through giving them a voice to speak from and doing our best to relay that to the general public,” Lucero said. “By consulting with our native artists, our Native Advisory Council as well as our native friends here in the community and also most of the 22 different tribes that are in Arizona, to listen to them and try to reflect as best we can what we’re able to the general public and educate that way with their voice, not just an interpretation of an outsider. I think going forward with this new name is the thing to do.”

A new buzzword in museums across the country is “decolonization,” or changing the voice within the museum from that of the academic or outsider to that of the people it represents, according to the release. Recently, the museum’s staff listened to a presentation on the subject and learned that as an institution, they have actively engaged in the process for more than a decade. Yet, having an institution with a made-up name that has no meaning to the people it represents was contrary to the museum’s goals and objectives.

A lot of people who come to the Southwest have a huge interest in Native American cultures, Gresser said. However, they hear “Smoki” and ultimately ask where the Smoki Tribe is and then you have to tell the whole story again, she said. By changing the museum’s name to the Museum of Indigenous People, the hope is that people coming to the area who have an interest and want to learn more clearly know where to go, Gresser said.

If someone’s interest is primarily in learning about indigenous people, there is now a place that has the right name where they can come and learn, and learn the right way, she said.

“Everything that we do, we try to pass before native eyes and get advice before it goes into a display,” Gresser said. “We try to ensure that we’re using the right words, that they’re spelled correctly, that we’ve used them properly. So, those are the kinds of assurances that I want people to understand about our museum.”

The name of the museum isn’t the only thing that has changed. The Smoki People room is now gone and in its place is a children’s exhibit room which is still in development, Gresser said. Kids can come in and touch things and learn stories from native elders and seasonal displays will be put in, she said.

The past is important, and the museum is not trying to ditch it by any means but move forward from it, and that’s an important step, Gresser said.

Several of the museum’s Board of Trustees members said the name change means something to them as natives in the release.

Board of Trustees Secretary Irene Stonecipher (Chumash) said the name change “means the museum is stepping up and accepting the responsibility to eradicate misconceptions about native people through enlightenment and education.”

Board of Trustees Vice President Barb Karkula (Potawatami) said “It lifts my heart to know we are moving forward, shaking the dust of the past off our feet.”

Trustee Eric Costanios (Pacific Islander) said “It brings true purpose and a clear mission for our museum.”

The Museum of Indigenous People is located at 147 N. Arizona Ave., Prescott. Its hours are 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Admission is $7 for adults, $6 for seniors, $5 for students with ID and free for natives, museum members and children 12 and younger.

Follow Jason Wheeler on Twitter @PrescottWheels, Reach him at 928-445-3333 ext. 2037.