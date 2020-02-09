OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, Feb. 09
Weather  36.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Prescott to review 'Second Amendment Sanctuary City' resolution

Prescott City Hall (Courier file)

Prescott City Hall (Courier file)

mugshot photo
By Cindy Barks | Cindy_Barks
Originally Published: February 9, 2020 8:06 p.m.

Updated as of Sunday, February 9, 2020 9:43 PM

The Second Amendment’s protection of the right to bear arms will once again take center stage in the community this week when the Prescott City Council considers declaring “Sanctuary City” status for Prescott.

The meeting will take place at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Prescott City Hall, 201 S. Cortez St.

A city memo on the agenda item states that Council members Phil Goode and Cathey Rusing requested that the matter be placed on the agenda for consideration.

Prior to the possible vote during the regular 3 p.m. meeting, the council will consider the matter in closed-door executive session at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The proposed resolution points out that the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was adopted in 1791 as a part of the Bill of Rights, and protects “the fundamental and individual right of the people to keep and bear arms.”

It adds that the council members would “commit to stand and defend their rights and liberties as guaranteed by the United States Constitution and the Constitution and laws of the State of Arizona.”

In addition, the resolution states that the city would “not authorize or appropriate government funds, resources, employees, agencies, contractors, buildings, detention centers or officers for the purpose of enforcing laws that, after complete judicial review, are held to unconstitutionally infringe on the people’s right to keep and bear arms.”

This past week, the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors approved a similar resolution, declaring the entire Yavapai County as a “Second Amendment Sanctuary County.”

The city’s resolution largely echoes Yavapai County’s resolution, although the city added the words “after complete judicial review” to the resolution’s last paragraph that refers to laws that unconstitutionally infringe on the people’s right to keep and bear arms.

In other action, the council will:

• Hear an update on the 2020 Census from Census Bureau Partnership Specialist Kimberley Robinson during a 2:30 p.m. study session.

• Consider a comprehensive sign plan for the historic Burmister Building at 120 W. Gurley St.

Follow Cindy Barks on Twitter @Cindy_Barks. Reach her at 928-445-3333, ext. 2034, or cbarks@prescottaz.com.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Yavapai declared ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary County’
Letter: Time well spent?
Yavapai County Second Amendment sanctuary resolution ‘sends a message’ but has no legal effect, say officials
Letter: Infringe what?
Letter: Infringe what?

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries