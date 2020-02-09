Prescott to review 'Second Amendment Sanctuary City' resolution

The Second Amendment’s protection of the right to bear arms will once again take center stage in the community this week when the Prescott City Council considers declaring “Sanctuary City” status for Prescott.

The meeting will take place at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Prescott City Hall, 201 S. Cortez St.

A city memo on the agenda item states that Council members Phil Goode and Cathey Rusing requested that the matter be placed on the agenda for consideration.

Prior to the possible vote during the regular 3 p.m. meeting, the council will consider the matter in closed-door executive session at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The proposed resolution points out that the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was adopted in 1791 as a part of the Bill of Rights, and protects “the fundamental and individual right of the people to keep and bear arms.”

It adds that the council members would “commit to stand and defend their rights and liberties as guaranteed by the United States Constitution and the Constitution and laws of the State of Arizona.”

In addition, the resolution states that the city would “not authorize or appropriate government funds, resources, employees, agencies, contractors, buildings, detention centers or officers for the purpose of enforcing laws that, after complete judicial review, are held to unconstitutionally infringe on the people’s right to keep and bear arms.”

This past week, the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors approved a similar resolution, declaring the entire Yavapai County as a “Second Amendment Sanctuary County.”

The city’s resolution largely echoes Yavapai County’s resolution, although the city added the words “after complete judicial review” to the resolution’s last paragraph that refers to laws that unconstitutionally infringe on the people’s right to keep and bear arms.

In other action, the council will:

• Hear an update on the 2020 Census from Census Bureau Partnership Specialist Kimberley Robinson during a 2:30 p.m. study session.

• Consider a comprehensive sign plan for the historic Burmister Building at 120 W. Gurley St.

