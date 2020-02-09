OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, Feb. 09
Weather  36.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

New Hampshire poses a last chance for some struggling Democrats

Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, speaks during the McIntyre-Shaheen 100 Club Dinner, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Manchester, N.H. (Mary Altaffer/Associated Press)

Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, speaks during the McIntyre-Shaheen 100 Club Dinner, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Manchester, N.H. (Mary Altaffer/Associated Press)

Michael Casey, Associated Press
Originally Published: February 9, 2020 7:54 p.m.

PLYMOUTH, N.H. — Bounding onto a stage at a conference center in New Hampshire, tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang beamed a smile to a cheering crowd and launched into his pitch for votes heading into Tuesday’s first-in-the nation primary.

Yang didn’t mention his poor showing in Iowa, his back-of-the-pack polling in New Hampshire or the fact his campaign recently laid off an undisclosed number of people. Instead, he recalled a conversation he had in Washington in which he was told that he needed to “create a wave in other parts of the country and bring that wave crashing down on our heads in D.C.”

“I said challenge accepted,” Yang said of his decision to run for president. “Here we are Plymouth and you are that wave.”

Yang is among a handful of candidates who are polling in the single digits as New Hampshire’s primary nears. He joins Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet, former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, billionaire activist Tom Steyer and Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard near the bottom of most surveys. For most of them, a poor showing on Tuesday could force them to rethink their campaigns.

Only Yang and Steyer qualified for Friday’s presidential debate.

Rather than dwelling on potential disappointment, these candidates are soldiering on with scores of town halls, house parties as well as breakfasts and dinners with supporters. It’s all in service to the idea that New Hampshire voters might surprise the pundits.

Speaking on the sidelines of a University of New Hampshire event on college costs, Bennet claimed that he had spent more time in New Hampshire than any other candidate and was hoping to finish third or fourth.

He was in the midst of a tour that included 50 town halls and a rally Saturday in Manchester with Democratic operative James Carville.

He also picked up an endorsement from Democratic Rep. Jared Golden of Maine, the first member of Congress to endorse Bennet in his campaign for president.

“There is the opportunity in New Hampshire, especially after such a muddled result in Iowa, to sort of start the race anew.” Bennet told reporters. “It’s very important, very important to do well in New Hampshire. It’s vital for me.”

Patrick, who entered the race late, said a six-day, 1,000 mile bus tour demonstrated there were plenty of undecided voters up for grabs. He reached a wider audience with a CNN town hall Thursday night, where he acknowledged he needed “to beat expectations here.”

“Almost all the people I met are still undecided and I think what that means is that people aren’t satisfied with the rest of the field,” Patrick said. “I’m not surprised by that. When they hear someone who has actually delivered on an agenda that others are just talking about or that they have plans for, when they hear what it takes to deliver those progressive outcomes, we are winning support.”

For Steyer, getting his message out meant braving snow and freezing rain to greet UPS workers arriving to a Manchester warehouse Thursday. He was asked how long he would remain in the race.

“I’m going stay in the race, because I think I’m going to win,” he said.

Asked what he was doing to stay competitive in New Hampshire when he barely registers in polls, Steyer didn’t mention New Hampshire in his answer, instead focusing on his support in other states where he’s doing better.

“I don’t know what that poll is, but I know in South Carolina, Nevada, that I’m doing really well,” he said. “I’m going to put together the kind of diverse coalition it’s going to take both to win this nomination, to represent this country and to beat Donald Trump in November.”

Gabbard has devoted much of her time to campaigning in New Hampshire, but was unable to say recently exactly how many staffers she has in the state.

Her unconventional approach has the feel of an insurgent as the top tier largely skipped New Hampshire last month. She was planning scores of town halls over the weekend but was a no-show at the UNH event Thursday.

“I don’t know the punditry of all of this,” Gabbard said when asked about expectations. “I’m really just focused on continuing that outreach that we’ve been doing.”

Back in Plymouth, Yang was finishing up a speech to about 60 people in which he detailed his life story and described a world where corporations have all the power, robots were taking jobs and life expectancy in the United States was declining due to drug overdoses and suicides.

Standing in the back of the room, Jerry and Judy Beck, a retired couple from Holderness who support Yang, admitted he was unlikely to win Tuesday. But they couldn’t image voting for anyone else.

“I don’t think I’m wasting my vote,” Judy Beck, who initially supported New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker before picking Yang. “If enough people don’t think they are wasting their vote, we’re good.”

Jerry Beck said he was voting for Yang because he was “the best man for the job.”

“If you are trying to vote for a winner, just stay home,” he said. “If you act like that, your vote is meaningless. You need to vote your conscience. If enough people do that, we will get the best person.”

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Democrats' window to qualify for next debate closing quickly
Funt: This debate was a moderated mess
NH campaigns expected to shift into overdrive after debate
Democrats' divisions test Biden's front-runner strength
After Iowa: Cruz, Rubio eye momentum as Dems gird for long fight

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries