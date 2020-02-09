OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, Feb. 09
Letter: Quest for attention

Originally Published: February 9, 2020 7:14 p.m.

Editor: Martha McSally told us the truth about a CNN reporter. He pursued her down a hallway and asked her an outrageous question about witnesses in the Senate Impeachment Trial. Instead of staying on the normal, civil response train, she leaped off and slammed him with “You’re a Liberal Hack.”

Within minutes she managed to tweet a video and register a domain name. Within hours she was soliciting campaign donations and flogging “Liberal Hack” T-shirts on the new website. A bit later she became Laura Ingraham’s newest BFF on FOX news. Fast work for someone who says she’s not a career politician and “doesn’t play that game.” It’s almost as if she planned it.

In her opinion piece in the Arizona Republic she plays the “combat vet” card, the “liberal media” card and the “not a career politician” card. She says “Politicians often sugarcoat things, tell you what you want to hear and otherwise play games with language that obscures the truth.”

OK, the truth: it’s an election year and she’d like to be a career politician. She’s an appointed senator who lost the election when she dropped a moderate image and enthusiastically embraced Donald Trump. She is opposed by a retired Navy captain, a combat veteran, an astronaut, a businessman, an author and an impressive opponent with a solid reputation.

Senator McSally’s carefully planned confrontation in the hallway was a desperate bit of drama to grab 10 minutes in the media. It is somewhat reminiscent of the final weeks of her last election campaign. The Academy Awards recently took place. Unfortunately there was no category for “Best Desperation Move by a Drama Queen in a Political Campaign.”

Douglas Nall

Prescott

More like this story

Senator McSally calls reporter 'liberal hack'
McSally, Romney urge crowd to get out the vote in Arizona
Group claims McSally improperly fundraising for House, Senate
Mitt Romney stumps for Senate hopeful McSally in Arizona
Arizona Senate race likely to be a tale of 2 pivots

