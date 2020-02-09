OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
‘I’m the sheriff’: Detroit-area lawman stops phony cop car

In this Feb. 1, 2018, file photo, Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard speaks during a news conference in Pontiac, Mich. A man driving what appeared to be a police car didn't fool a suspicious sheriff in suburban Detroit. Bouchard said he was driving away from a meeting Thursday, Feb. 7, 2020, when he spotted a vehicle with police-style bumpers, an array of lights on the back and a decal that read "emergency response." Bouchard activated his emergency lights and stopped the vehicle. He said there was a fake radar on the dashboard and a police-style computer. He also discovered a loaded gun and a large knife. (Max Ortiz/Detroit News via AP File)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: February 9, 2020 11:55 p.m.

WATERFORD, Mich. — A man driving what appeared to be a police car didn’t fool a suspicious sheriff in suburban Detroit.

Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said he was driving away from a meeting Thursday when he spotted a vehicle with police-style bumpers, an array of lights on the back and a decal that read “emergency response.”

Bouchard activated his emergency lights and stopped the vehicle. He said there was a fake radar on the dashboard and a police-style computer. He also discovered a loaded gun and a large knife.

“He looks at me and says, ‘Who are you?’ And I said, ‘I’m the sheriff. Who are you?’” Bouchard told WDIV-TV.

The man was arrested. Charges are pending.

“We’re still trying to run down what he was doing with this vehicle or if he’s stopped anyone in the past,” the sheriff said. “He initially said that sometimes he helps police. I don’t know what that means.”

