Humboldt Unified School District meeting set for Feb. 11 at Bradshaw Mountain High

The Humboldt Unified School District Governing Board is seen at a meeting. (Courier file photo)

Originally Published: February 9, 2020 6:59 p.m.

The Humboldt Unified School District will hold its regularly scheduled Governing Board meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 6:30 p.m. at Bradshaw Mountain High School, 6000 E. Long Look Drive.

Bradshaw Mountain High School Principal Kort Miner will offer a school update, focusing on the school’s learning system, data picture, school improvement plan, focus and successes. The board will also hear reports from teachers who received grants from the Yavapai County Education Foundation: Nancy Vallely at Bradshaw Mountain High School, Beth Van Oss at Bradshaw Mountain High and Gaylee Chilicky at Lake Valley Elementary School.

At the end of routine business, the board will have a closed-door session to discuss the administration recommendation of fining a high school math teacher and fourth grade elementary teacher $1,000 each for resigning prior to the end of their contract. The board will also consider the recommended termination of a seventh grade math teacher.

The public is invited to attend.

Information provided by the Humboldt Unified School District.

