Fluffy malfunction: foam fills airport hangar in Virginia
MANASSAS, Va. — A firefighting malfunction left a frothy mess at a northern Virginia airport when foam filled a hangar and spilled out onto a nearby road.
Officials in the city of Manassas said Wakeman Drive leading to Manassas Regional Airport was closed Friday morning as workers began cleaning up the mess.
The city said a fire-suppression system malfunctioned at one of the businesses around the airport, causing white foam to fill a hangar. Overflow foam covered Wakeman Drive, which runs in front of the airport.
The airport remained open. It sits about 35 miles from the nation’s capital and is the busiest general aviation airport in Virginia.
