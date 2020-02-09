Embry-Riddle instructors discuss tips to get into the CIA or FBI

Steven Hooper served 30 years with the FBI.

His career included being the acting-special agent in charge of the FBI Phoenix field office and chief of the Threat Monitoring unit in the agency’s counterterrorism division.

Richard Bloom worked for various U.S. intelligence agencies — including the CIA — for 20 years.

A few of his general job titles in that time were intelligence operations manager, intelligence analyst and planner for politico-military affairs.



Both men are now professors at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University’s Prescott campus, where they teach courses such as counter-intelligence to students considering careers in that line of work.

Of the 17 intelligence agencies in the U.S., the CIA and FBI are by far the most well-known to the general public.

This familiarity typically comes from movies and television shows, mediums that frequently portray the activities of FBI agents and CIA officers conducting covert and often highly-dangerous operations in a dramatized fashion.

Yet the full scope of what each agency does is rarely explained or understood.

“The FBI and CIA are two completely different animals,” Hooper said. “The only thing in the FBI that compares initially to the CIA is the counterintelligence mission. Chasing spies. We both do that jointly and we do it well.”

But even that differs in approach. The FBI primarily works to recruit criminals (informants) who can provide them information about illicit activities, whereas the CIA focuses more on recruiting people in foreign governments who have privileged access to sensitive information about those governments’ activities.

“[The CIA] are looking for good guys who are willing to sell out their country,” Hooper said. “[The FBI] is looking for bad guys who can give us other bad guys.”

Another defining difference is that the FBI is a domestic security service charged with investigating, prosecuting and locking criminals up.

The CIA has no law enforcement function. Rather, it is tasked with gathering overseas intelligence and then countering that intelligence. Bloom explains:

“That means putting things into operation so enemy collection mechanisms, analysis mechanisms, enemy covert and clandestine activities, and enemy counter-intelligence would be less likely to be effective,” he said. “So I’m going directly at their counter-intelligence capabilities. That includes not only working against their people, but their technology, like satellites, aircraft, remote sensing devices, drones, all of that kind of stuff.”

With all of that in mind, Embry-Riddle students often approach Bloom and Hooper with ambitions to join one of the two agencies.

What they both tell such students is that the careers are extremely fulfilling, but the most sought-out positions are challenging to acquire.

“Statistically speaking, it’s about 2% of people who apply to the (FBI) agent position make it through,” said Special Agent Sabrina Thompson, a recruiter with the FBI’s Phoenix office.

When contacted, the CIA chose not to comment on the percentage of applicants who end up in any given positions.



The applicants most likely to be hired as special agents for the FBI are those with some level of world experience outside of their education.

“The Bureau is big on specialty-type stuff,” Hooper said.

For example, Hooper recalls working with agents who were former lawyers, stock brokers, teachers and dentists.

“When I was fairly new, I worked with an agent who had been 10 years as a Pizza Hut manager,” he said.

Having agents come from different backgrounds proves useful when a federal case opens up that has to do with that field of work.

“Like imagine the dentists and how valuable they would be in criminal cases or in the lab later on,” Hooper said.

But acquiring a position as an agent or a comparable position within the CIA isn’t the only way to work for the agencies. Both have a wide variety of opportunities. Of the FBI’s 35,000 employees, only 13,000 are agents. The rest are professional support staff.



“We employ everyone from every type of background you can imagine,” said Special Agent Erin Gibbs, an applicant coordinator with the FBI’s Phoenix office. “We have vehicle maintenance people, we have nurses, we have IT specialists, we have victim specialists. It’s not just the things you see on TV.”

The same goes for the CIA, which has about 150 job titles listed on its website.

Starting in a less competitive position within one of the agencies is sometimes the best way to eventually be considered for one of the more prized positions.

“That’s what I tell my students, is go in as a support specialist of some sort and you can develop your own track,” Hooper said.

Embry-Riddle senior Ashley Downey is one of those students who is keen on joining an intelligence agency.



At the moment, she is leaning toward the FBI because she’d prefer to serve in some form of law enforcement capacity.

“I like that aspect of it, because if I’m going to gather a bunch of information, I want it to be used to help with domestic problems,” she said. “Knowing that I’ve processed information that can keep an attack from happening or persuade someone from not doing something awful, it’s very exciting and kind of gives you a purpose.”

Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com or call him at 928-445-3333 ext. 1105.